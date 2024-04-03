One of Rugby borough’s biggest employers is in the political spotlight once again
This year, bosses at the Ansty centre have received visits from Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and the Conservative candidate for the town in the forthcoming General Election, Yousef Dahmash.
And this week, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby, John Slinger, was the latest person to visit one of the Rugby borough's major employers, where he met Chris White, executive director for government relations, international and policy for the centre.
“World-beating, confident in facing the economic challenges of the future, built around a collaborative approach - and all here in the Rugby constituency. It’s something I and the Labour Party support wholeheartedly, and I’ll be back soon for another visit," said Mr Slinger.
Mr White said: "We are proud of our work and are always grateful for the opportunity to showcase our technologies."