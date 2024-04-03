One of Rugby borough’s biggest employers is in the political spotlight once again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, bosses at the Ansty centre have received visits from Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and the Conservative candidate for the town in the forthcoming General Election, Yousef Dahmash.

And this week, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby, John Slinger, was the latest person to visit one of the Rugby borough's major employers, where he met Chris White, executive director for government relations, international and policy for the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“World-beating, confident in facing the economic challenges of the future, built around a collaborative approach - and all here in the Rugby constituency. It’s something I and the Labour Party support wholeheartedly, and I’ll be back soon for another visit," said Mr Slinger.