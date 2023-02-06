An event aimed at highlighting a wide range of career opportunities in and around Nuneaton takes place this week.

Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones is hosting the event this Friday, February 10.

MP Marcus Jones is once again hosting the Nuneaton Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair - which this year takes place on Friday, February 10, between 10am and 2pm at the Jubilee Centre, Greenmoor Road, Nuneaton, CV10 7EZ.

Mr Jones said: “I am really delighted to see so many local employers coming forward with jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities.

“It is so important that there are quality opportunities for Nuneaton's residents - so I urge local residents to please come along and see what is available to interest you.”