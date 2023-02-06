Register
Opportunity knocks with return of Nuneaton job and apprenticeship fair

An event aimed at highlighting a wide range of career opportunities in and around Nuneaton takes place this week.

By Richard Howarth
3 minutes ago
Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones is hosting the event this Friday, February 10.
MP Marcus Jones is once again hosting the Nuneaton Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair - which this year takes place on Friday, February 10, between 10am and 2pm at the Jubilee Centre, Greenmoor Road, Nuneaton, CV10 7EZ.

Mr Jones said: “I am really delighted to see so many local employers coming forward with jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities.

“It is so important that there are quality opportunities for Nuneaton's residents - so I urge local residents to please come along and see what is available to interest you.”

The employers taking part represent a wide variety of organisations within the Nuneaton community, including UPS, George Eliot NHS Trust, Triton Showers, Hello Fresh, Aldi, Severn Trent, the borough council, the county council and many others – with more than 50 employers signed up.

