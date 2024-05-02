Political Opinion: James Uffindell discusses local vision with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting took place on the House of Commons Terrace, where James and the Prime Minister discussed key achievements and ongoing projects in the Warwickshire area. The conversation highlighted the outstanding educational attainment of local schools.

James Uffindell also expressed his appreciation for the government's efforts in bolstering safety and healthcare in the region. He acknowledged the record number of new police officers deployed in Warwickshire and the substantial £60 million investment in the new Oakley Grove School, which will significantly improve educational infrastructure.

The discussion also focused on the commendable work of NHS staff in the area, particularly at Warwick Hospital, where a new surgical unit is set to be constructed, further enhancing healthcare services for the local community.

James Uffindell and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak