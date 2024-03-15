Pre-election pantomime gets underway as jibes are made during Rugby Borough Council meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Borough Council’s ruling Conservatives hit back at “unedifying” claims of “weak” leadership as the pre-election pantomime got underway this week.

The public part of a meeting of full council was rounded off by Labour group leader Councillor Michael Moran (Admirals & Cawston) piling into his political rivals, prompting derision from the benches opposite.

His address came as part of the discussion of a Labour motion – a statement of intent that, when accepted, forms a signal of intent from the council – to get more children and families with physical disabilities and special educational needs (SEN) involved in work to improve the accessibility and facilities in Rugby’s parks and open spaces.

Rugby Town Hall

The Tories backed the motion and it went through without dissent but only after a squabble.

It was the second Labour motion heard, the other being around a full understanding and incorporation of social value practices in procurement, which was also voted through, but Cllr Moran questioned why such measures needed bringing forward in the first place.

He asked: “Is it me or is it just incredible that we are not doing these things already? And that it is taking an opposition group to put these things forward.”

He was interrupted by the Tory benches, including one shout saying: “We are doing these things.”

Cllr Moran continued: “It really is quite incredible that in 2024, we have got to put in these motions to bring them to your attention.”

Further interruptions caused mayor and meeting chair Councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Lab, Benn) to call for members to allow Cllr Moran to speak but, looking to the Conservatives, he said: “It is nice to hear you speak because this is the first time there has been any energy from that side of the chamber all night.

“I understand your numbers are depleted, and presumably some of you are off with Reform of whatever it is, but at this stage now, this agenda, without the points put forward from this side of the chamber, how poor and how weak is that agenda for taking a town and the borough forward?

“There is nothing substantive in the agenda. You are here to do a job, you are in an administration to lead it – can you please lead it.”

Deputy leader Councillor Ian Picker (Con, Hillmorton), who had earlier poked at Labour parliamentary candidate Councillor John Slinger (New Bilton) for not holding a social event in the town centre, replied: “We were having such a good meeting. I genuinely felt there was a general consensus across what was going on.

“Sometimes my day job (in) the Houses of Parliament, it has not been particularly edifying on any side recently if I am entirely honest.

“This evening, I thought we were having a pretty positive discussion about the work that is going on and the residents of Rugby. I am not really sure you would call the amount of funding we are putting forward a small item on the agenda.

“I check my emails relatively regularly. There was a press release on how we are consulting about bringing some of these measures forward, literally issued this afternoon.

“I am really disappointed by the change in tone and I don’t think it is conducive to (working on behalf of) our residents if I am honest.”

He was referring to consultations on the first phase of the council's refurbishment plans for the parks and play areas at New Bilton Recreation Ground, Bilton's Bawnmore Road and Brownsover's Charwelton Drive.

The motion, brought forward by Councillor Louise Robinson (Lab, Admirals & Cawston), called for focus groups to engage with children, carers and their families to help co-produce designs and future design principles for works on parks.

She said it had been “based on research and engaging with a resident who assists with the care of a young disabled person”, also thanking portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing Councillor Adam Daly (Con, Hillmorton) for his engagement with her efforts, a stance that was supported by Cllr Moran prior to his tirade about the wider work of the Tory leadership.

Cllr Daly referred to existing two-stage public consultations on the refurbishment of parks, the first to gather ideas ahead of plans being drawn up and then feedback when proposals are tabled.

“Hopefully we can work together to improve inclusivity across all council parks for children with physical problems, special educational needs and disabilities,” he said.

“This council has a long-standing commitment to working closely with residents to make sure we deliver facilities that meet the needs of children and young people within our communities.”

Councillor Neil Sandison (Lib Dem, Eastlands) was not so confident.

“I am one of those people who has been cursed with a very long memory,” he said.

“Should the portfolio holder not deliver for this vulnerable group of children, and very vulnerable young adults, then I will certainly call this back to scrutiny to find out why you haven’t delivered.

“I don’t really like pre-election gimmicks. You are seen to be supporting everybody, being wonderful to everybody, but you don’t actually deliver for this very exceptional group.

“My granddaughter falls into one of these categories and I have Fawsley House opposite Whitehall Recreation Ground where we have some seriously challenged young people with multiple disabilities.