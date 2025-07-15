Priest tells Warwickshire County Council 'age should be no barrier' as debate over 19-year-old interim leader continues

A priest and Shakespearean scholar sang from the same hymnsheet as Warwickshire County Council’s interim leader this week in discouraging snap judgements based on age. Photo by Warwickshire World

A priest and Shakespearean scholar sang from the same hymnsheet as Warwickshire County Council’s interim leader this week in discouraging snap judgements based on age.

Much has been made of 19-year-old Councillor George Finch’s (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) ascension to Warwickshire’s top political office after predecessor Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) stood down just 41 days into his tenure citing health concerns.

Warwickshire County Council announced Cllr Howard had stepped down from the role on June 25, with Cllr Howard citing “health challenges” preventing him from carrying on with the role.

As deputy, Cllr Finch became the automatic stand-in and urged the public to “judge me on what I do” rather than his age.

Questions kept coming from his detractors and that noise increased when a spat with Warwickshire County Council chief executive Monica Fogarty about whether the Progress Pride flag, flown at the front of Shire Hall in Warwick during Pride Month, should be removed in line with Reform UK’s stance went public.

Despite all of that, Cllr Finch has since been named Reform’s permanent group leader and therefore a candidate for council leader when councillors of all parties are asked to vote for Cllr Howard’s successor on Tuesday July 22.

The decision will be made at the full council meeting, which is the only means by which a new leader, whatever party they are from, can be put into office.

Once they are, they hold pretty much all the cards, having the outright say as to how the new administration is formed.

It will be a stressful week with Reform UK requiring either support or at the very least no dissent from a minimum of one rival party to retain power and Cllr Finch can at least head into it with some moral support from the south of the county.

Reverend Dr Paul Edmondson, a priest and head of research for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, was the chaplain selected to open Monday’s meeting of Stratford District Council, delivering a short speech on the pressures of public life.

He noted that “politics can be a great leveller of people in spite of their experience and intentions” before referring to Cllr Finch directly.

“Some people are holding his youth against him,” he told district councillors.

“Let us suppose for a moment – generously – that in politics, everyone wants to give of their best to help others.

“That is why, I hope, you’re all here this afternoon. You feel you are in the right public office, you have been elected and are supported by the confidence of others.

“In Christianity, there is a tradition that wisdom is sometimes given to the youngest in a community. Age may claim longer experience but youth brings its own perspective, knowledge and experience too.

“I don’t happen to know George Finch, I have never met him, but I know I wish him well.

"My hope for him is that he will speak the truth plainly and listen carefully to what others say in reply. That’s what politics should be about, whatever the age of the politician.”