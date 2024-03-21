Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prime Minister was in the Rugby borough this week as the political battlelines begin to be drawn ahead of the general election.

Rishi Sunak spoke at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Ansty, where he was greeted by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey and later met with Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Rugby’s Parliamentary candidate.

Mr Sunak used his speech to highlight a forthcoming package of measures which he hopes will "boost opportunities for apprentices”.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mark Pawsey MP at the MTC in Ansty

The Prime Minister, Mr Pawsey and Mr Dahmash also met with apprentices from Rugby, Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mr Pawsey MP said: “The MTC is a great success story here in Rugby and is at the forefront of innovation in a number of crucial sectors."