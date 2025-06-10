Reform UK announce final member of its new cabinet at Warwickshire County Council

Councillor Nigel Golby has been confirmed as the final member of Warwickshire County Council’s new cabinet.

The member for Stockingford takes political responsibility for transport and planning and completes the nine-strong cabinet of Reform UK councillors that will take charge of major services areas, seven of whom represent wards in Nuneaton and Bedworth. His role will cover matters related to the provision and maintenance of transport and highways infrastructure, including the programme of works on highways and regeneration, plus road safety, parking, HS2, rights of way and housing. Despite being short of an overall majority, Reform was supported to form a minority administration at Shire Hall by all but one Conservative

Councillor Chris Mills (Kineton & Red Horse) abstained during when new leader Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) was voted in. Winning that vote enabled Cllr Howard to appoint his cabinet and he is joined by deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Bedworth Central), Councillor Mike Bannister (Nuneaton Abbey), Councillor Darren Cheshire (Nuneaton East), Councillor Wayne Briggs (Arbury), Councillor Dale Bridgewater (Camp Hill) and now Cllr Golby, meaning seven of Reform’s 11 councillors elected on the Nuneaton & Bedworth patch hold positions of power. Reform bagged a clean sweep of seven councillors in North Warwickshire with finance and property portfolio holder Councillor Stephen Shaw (Polesworth) the sole cabinet member from that patch, although Councillor Stuart Green (Kingsbury) has been allocated a cabinet support role in relation to transport and planning. Two of the ten seats in the borough of Rugby were won by Reform with Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko (Earl Craven) handed control of adult social care and health but neither of the Reform winners from the district of Stratford-on-Avon – Councillor James Crocker (Arden) and Councillor Luke Cooper (Studley) – made the cut. Reform won no seats in the district of Warwick.

In the brief meeting to confirm the transport and planning appointments, Cllr Howard said: “I know that Councillor Golby will bring drive and focus to his portfolio and a commitment to delivering the very best for the residents of Warwickshire.

Shire Hall. Warwickshire County Council's HQ.

“This completes the appointments to cabinet but I am also pleased to confirm the appointment of Councillor Stuart Green as the cabinet support for transport and planning.”

The leaders or deputy leaders of the Liberal Democrat, Conservative, Green and Labour groups all turned up for a meeting that was concluded within two minutes without Cllr Golby or Cllr Green in attendance.

The delayed appointment of a councillor for the highways and transport role had been a point of contention among opposition councillors.

A party-issued statement from Lib Dem group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) read: “Given the importance of highways, transport and travel to residents and businesses in all parts of Warwickshire, it's a shame it has taken more than five weeks for this appointment to be made.

“We look forward to working with the new portfolio holder to help address the huge range of highways issues in our divisions, from potholes and road resurfacing to encouraging active travel, use of public transport and delivering on major infrastructure projects.”