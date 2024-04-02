Reform UK announce their candidate for the Rugby area ahead of the General Election

"I am not a candidate with years of political experience under my belt and I know some people won’t like that, and that’s ok. But what I do know is that most people in this town want a representative that listens to their concerns and acts on them and doesn’t stop acting on them until a solution is found. That’s me, that’s what I do. I am a full-time working parent of two children, I have experienced the challenges a lot of us face and I am ready to do everything I can to improve our area for now, and for our next generation."