Reform UK announce their candidate for the Rugby area ahead of the General Election

Reform UK have announced their candidate for Rugby as Devenne Kedward.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 10:20 BST
Devenne KedwardDevenne Kedward
She grew up in Binley Woods before moving to Rugby in 2015 where she works as a general manager for a local property investment firm.

Devenne, who changed her name from Drew, said: “I am standing to give the people of Rugby another, better option to the two usual suspects.

"I am not a candidate with years of political experience under my belt and I know some people won’t like that, and that’s ok. But what I do know is that most people in this town want a representative that listens to their concerns and acts on them and doesn’t stop acting on them until a solution is found. That’s me, that’s what I do. I am a full-time working parent of two children, I have experienced the challenges a lot of us face and I am ready to do everything I can to improve our area for now, and for our next generation."

