Reform UK hold onto power in Warwickshire - 19-year-old George Finch officially takes charge

Reform UK has held onto power at Warwickshire County Council through the chair’s casting vote after a leadership battle ended in a tie.

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) got back in despite a 23-all draw with Liberal Democrat candidate Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) in a vote of all councillors which had to be decided by Reform UK chair of the council Councillor Ed Harris (Baddesley & Dordon) favouring his party’s candidate.

The decisive element was, however, the decision of the nine Conservative councillors who supported previous Reform UK leader Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough) into office in May to abstain this time.

Councillors who don’t vote don’t count towards the tally needed for a majority, meaning the number needed for the new leader to take office went down from 28 of the 55 councillors present to just 24 votes.

That enabled Cllr Finch to hit a reduced magic number through the casting vote despite all Liberal Democrat, Green and Labour councillors getting behind Cllr Roodhouse in the third and final ballot.

The numbers able to turn out on the day also proved decisive with one Lib Dem and an independent councillor who backed Cllr Roodhouse back in May unable to attend and therefore vote.

There were four candidates in round one of the vote with Green leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) standing to advocate a rainbow cabinet involving all parties including Reform.

He argued that a power share would reflect the wishes of Warwickshire’s split electorate but he dropped out after round one having only received backing from his own party. Labour got behind Liberal leadership from the opening vote.

Conservative councillors backed their group leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) until he dropped out after round two.

It indicates that Reform UK will, like last time, lead a minority administration. It is the party with the most seats on the council – 22 plus one independent with Reform UK links – but not enough for a majority.

That means that if any polices come forward to full council that political rivals – there are 34 other councillors – do not agree to, plans could still be voted down.