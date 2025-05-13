Newly elected Leader of Warwickshire Reform, Cllr Rob Howard, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Photo supplied

Reform UK Warwickshire’s county councillors have elected Rob Howard, councillor for Attleborough, as its group leader.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob has had an extensive career in sales and marketing and he ran his own consultancy business from 2004 to 2022 and lives with his partner of 20 years.

He will be joined by George Finch, councillor for Bedworth Central, as deputy leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK won 23 out of 57 seats on Warwickshire County Council in the recent local election.

Nationally, the party secured 677 seats.

Group leader of Reform UK on Warwickshire County Council Rob Howard said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Warwickshire County Council.

“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council.

"The people of Warwickshire have given this council a mandate for serious change, and we look forward to delivering for them.”