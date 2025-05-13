Reform Warwickshire elects new leader
Rob has had an extensive career in sales and marketing and he ran his own consultancy business from 2004 to 2022 and lives with his partner of 20 years.
He will be joined by George Finch, councillor for Bedworth Central, as deputy leader.
Reform UK won 23 out of 57 seats on Warwickshire County Council in the recent local election.
Nationally, the party secured 677 seats.
Group leader of Reform UK on Warwickshire County Council Rob Howard said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to have been elected leader of the Reform UK group on Warwickshire County Council.
“What we have achieved here is incredible. From a standing start we are now the largest party on the council.
"The people of Warwickshire have given this council a mandate for serious change, and we look forward to delivering for them.”