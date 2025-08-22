Residents urged to ask No.10 to stop 'overdevelopment' in Lutterworth

Lutterworth town centre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Residents in Lutterworth have been urged by their MP to ask the Government to step in and protect their town from “overdevelopment”.

Alberto Costa made the comment at a recent meeting, attended by hundreds of local people, held to debate controversial planning applications which he said were “critical issues” in the Lutterworth area.

The event on Friday August 15 was hosted by the South Leicestershire MP, who raised concerns about a number of major developments planned for the area, including a controversial Tarmac sand and gravel quarry proposed for Misterton, 2,750 new houses planned for Lutterworth East and a proposed battery storage facility near Swinford.

The quarry plan, for Misterton, near Lutterworth, seeks to put in place a sand and gravel quarry on land directly to the south of the A4304, but has seen residents raise “serious concerns” about “significant health and environmental” impacts.

The Lutterworth East scheme, put forward by Leicestershire County Council, gained planning permission in 2022, but significant changes have since been made to it. These changes, approved by Harborough District Council’s planning committee last December, affect the numbers of ‘affordable’ homes in the development.

Previously, 40 per cent of the homes were due to be ‘affordable’, but that was subsequently changed to a maximum of 40 per cent and a minimum of 10 per cent. At the time, the county council said the change had been made because the earlier agreed terms meant the scheme was not viable.

At the meeting, the MP said he believed there was a “potential for a conflict of interest” in terms of the quarry governance and accountability, noting that Leicestershire County Council was both the developer of Lutterworth East and the minerals authority responsible for deciding on the nearby quarry application.

He also said that the 2,750-home scheme had originally been presented to him as a “flagship development” with a large proportion of ‘affordable’ housing and no warehousing. Noting the changes made to the plans, he said: “We’re being asked to believe that a public body as significant as the county council, in a two year time space, changed its mind from a flagship housing development of 40 per cent affordable and no warehousing to one where, ‘I’m afraid we want to reduce significantly the affordable housing down to 10 per cent, or we’re not going to build this’.

Noting the changes were approved, he added: “I think we are being sold a pig in a poke”. The saying describes something that has been accepted without knowing its true nature or value, often with the risk of disappointment or regret.

The MP told residents that while he did not hold decision-making powers over the developments, it was his “duty to scrutinise local public bodies and hold them to account for going back on their word”. He encouraged residents to use Freedom of Information requests “to seek transparency from the county council and HDC”, and invited them to sign a petition calling for government intervention on the “overdevelopment” of the area.

He said: “We cannot allow developers to secure permission and then quietly water down their commitments. Local people need planning authorities they can trust."

The live stream of the meeting can still be viewed on Mr Costa’s Facebook account.