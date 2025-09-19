Results announced for Kenilworth by-election

By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:11 BST
The results of a by-election for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Kenilworth have been announced.

Yesterday (Thursday September 19) an election was held for a Kenilworth Park Hill district ward councillor.

Another by-election also took place on the same day to fill the role of a district councillor for the Leamington Clarendon ward.

The Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party and the Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party.

The results of a by-election for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Kenilworth have been announced. Photo by Warwickshire World.

There was a 31.48 per cent per voting turn out – with the Green candidate, Alison Firth, winning the seat.

Here are the results:

  • Alison Firth – Green – 1,007 votes – 40.82 per cent
  • Malcolm Graham – Conservative – 588 votes – 23.83 per cent
  • Timothy Wade – Reform – 447 votes – 18.12 per cent
  • John Dubber – Liberal Democrats – 344 votes – 13.94 per cent
  • Nicola Jones – Labour – 81 votes – 3.28 per cent

For more information go to: https://estates8.warwickdc.gov.uk/cmis/Electionresults/tabid/63/ctl/ViewCandidates/mid/386/ID/357/Default.aspx

