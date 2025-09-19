Results announced for Leamington by-election
The results of a by-election for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Leamington have been announced.
Yesterday (Thursday September 19) an election was held for a Leamington Clarendon district ward councillor.
Another by-election took place on the same day to fill the role of a district councillor for the Kenilworth Park Hill ward.
The Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party and the Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party.
Ms Adkins resigned from the council saying she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration”.
There was a 25.16 per cent turn out – with Labour candidate Chris Knight winning the seat with 30.27 per cent of the votes.
Here’s the breakdown of the remaining votes:
- Chris Knight – Labour – 574 votes – 30.27 per cent
- Raina Deo – Liberal Democrats – 561 votes – 29.59 per cent
- Nigel Clarke – Reform UK – 309 votes – 16.3 per cent
- Abi Underwood – Green – 240 votes – 12.66 per cent
- Dominic Smith – Conservative – 140 votes – 7.38 per cent
- Megan Clarke – Independent – 72 votes – 3.8 per cent