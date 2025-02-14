Results announced for Warwick by-election

By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Feb 2025, 15:25 BST
The results have been announced.The results have been announced.
The results have been announced.
The results of a by-election for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Warwick have been announced.

Yesterday (Thursday February 13) an election was held for an All Saints and Woodloes District Ward councillor.

Warwick District Council said the vacancy has arisen due to Cllr John Sullivan stepping down from the role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was a 27.8 per cent voting turn out with the Green candidate, Sam Jones, winning the seat with 34.89 per cent of the votes.

Here’s the breakdown of the remaining votes:

  • Nigel Philip Clarke – Reform UK – 21.83 per cent
  • Cora-Laine Moynihan – Labour – 19.36 per cent
  • Jody Tracey – Conservatives – 18.58 per cent
  • Laurence Michael Byrne – Liberal Democrats – 5.34 per cent

For more information go to: https://estates8.warwickdc.gov.uk/cmis/Electionresults/tabid/63/ctl/ViewCandidates/mid/386/ID/356/Default.aspx

Related topics:Warwick District CouncilSam JonesAll Saints
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice