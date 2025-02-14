Results announced for Warwick by-election

The results have been announced.

The results of a by-election for the role of a district councillor for a ward in Warwick have been announced.

Yesterday (Thursday February 13) an election was held for an All Saints and Woodloes District Ward councillor.

Warwick District Council said the vacancy has arisen due to Cllr John Sullivan stepping down from the role.

There was a 27.8 per cent voting turn out with the Green candidate, Sam Jones, winning the seat with 34.89 per cent of the votes.

Here’s the breakdown of the remaining votes:

Nigel Philip Clarke – Reform UK – 21.83 per cent

Cora-Laine Moynihan – Labour – 19.36 per cent

Jody Tracey – Conservatives – 18.58 per cent

Laurence Michael Byrne – Liberal Democrats – 5.34 per cent

For more information go to: https://estates8.warwickdc.gov.uk/cmis/Electionresults/tabid/63/ctl/ViewCandidates/mid/386/ID/356/Default.aspx