Rugby council election reaction: Lib Dem leader calls for three-way power share - but doubts it will happen

The leader of Rugby’s Liberal Democrats expects his call for a cross-party power share at the borough council to fall on deaf ears.

The Conservatives, in charge of Rugby Borough Council despite being just short of a majority in 2023-24, lost three more seats in last week’s local elections.

A third – 14 – of the seats were up for grabs with the Tories successfully defending six, albeit winning four of those by less than 100 votes, to remain the largest party.

The new tally of 17 seats overall is the lowest held by the Conservatives since 2000 but it is still just enough to remain ahead of Labour who moved up to 15 this time.

The Lib Dems remained on 10 but arguably hold the balance of power, sitting in the middle of the traditional battleground between blue and red.

Group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) confirmed talks had taken place before the election with Conservative and council leader Councillor Derek Poole (Wolston & the Lawfords) and Labour leader Councillor Michael Moran (Admirals & Cawston) without a formal resolution with either.

The Tories will remain in charge unless they choose to step back or Labour and the Lib Dems unite to oust them.

Asked whether Labour had indicated making such a move, Cllr Roodhouse replied: “Nothing has come forward. I’ll await a call, whether that is from Derek Poole or Michael Moran as to whether Labour want to have a go at forming an administration.

“Our favoured option as the Liberal Democrat group is that it should be a cabinet and council of talents from across the parties.

“Clearly the electorate reflects a split council at the moment, no one has control, and we should reflect that in the way that we run the council, coming together to use the best talents that we have from each party.

“They (the other parties) have told me privately that they wouldn’t support it, which I think is a shame because it doesn’t reflect what the electorate has said.”

So what happens next?

“I don’t know,” replied Cllr Roodhouse.

“I suspect with the Conservatives still just being the largest group that they will put themselves forward to lead the council.

“Whether Labour wants to oppose that and do something down that route, I don’t know, I’ll have to wait to see what smoke comes out of the Labour meeting.

“They might ask whether we want to form a Labour-Lib Dem coalition. At the moment our group is not in favour of that but there may be items on the agenda that we would want to see done.

“Until we see anything from either Labour or the Conservatives, we reserve judgement. It (a formal coalition) is highly unlikely but we don’t totally rule anything in or anything out.

“It is now up to the Labour and Conservative groups, they always expect the Lib Dems to come running one way or the other but we went to them before the election, we said ‘here’s our manifesto and structure’ so they know where we stand, it is up to them to present back to us and to the people of Rugby the way they want to work.”

Cllr Moran was guarded on the matter but confirmed: “Categorically, we won’t work with the Conservatives because we have campaigned successfully on the idea that they have not done a good job.

“We have put forward a really positive view for Rugby – better, cleaner, fairer – and we want to advance that manifesto.

“We are going to keep going and try to deliver for the residents of Rugby. We will work with councillors who want to work with us.”

He insisted it was “far too early to say” whether Labour would mount a formal challenge for the leadership and that as of Friday – the day of the election count – “categorically nothing is happening at the moment”.

Current deputy leader Councillor Ian Picker (Con, Hillmorton) was equally coy and keen not to speculate on the intentions of rival parties.

“I am sure they will be having the same conversations we are with it being in no overall control. If others think they can do a better job, now is their opportunity,” he said.

