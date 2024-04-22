Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local elections for seats on Rugby Borough Council will take place on Thursday May 2.

To find out more about who is standing, click here.

We asked all the parties represented to submit about 250 words on why you should vote for them.

Here are their replies:

Conservatives

By Cllr Derek Poole, leader of the council.

Over the last year my team and I have relentlessly focused on the priorities of the people of the Borough of Rugby - as I said I would when I had the privilege of being elected leader of the council in May. We have seen a number of important projects come forward, including the groundbreaking at Biart Place. This is bringing forward over 100 new, modern homes for our tenants in social housing. We have also utilised the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding to kickstart several vibrant projects in our town centre, with over £400,000 in grant funding committed for community projects, sports clubs and local businesses alongside improving St Andrew’s Gardens and delivering a business hub in the town centre.

We have also prioritised our parks and green spaces, bringing forward more investment and using money secured from developers to enable an ambitious programme ensuring that each and every resident can have access to a great park, play area or green space.

I have also recognised that the council has been in No Overall Control, and worked collaboratively across party lines to ensure that the council runs effectively for residents. And, of course, under the Conservatives the council continues to be financially sound, with council tax prudently spent and – contrary to the claims of some – no risk of the council going bust.

If the people of Rugby continue to put their trust in us, we will continue our focus on delivering for them. We are making progress with our town centre regeneration strategy, and next year will start to see these plans come to fruition.

The Green Party

On May 2 every ward in Rugby will have a Green Party candidate – people who are committed to making the town fairer and greener!

Our message is about the environment in its broadest sense, especially when Rugby is being sacrificed to speculative development, well beyond the requirements of the people of the Borough.

Here are the main points of our Borough plan:

Affordable and Social Housing

A depressingly low proportion of building development around Rugby includes one and two bedroom homes. We will work to correct this imbalance. Too many new developments are destroying the green belt around Rugby. We will work towards making sure that as many unoccupied buildings as possible are converted into good homes.

Sustainable Local Economy and Employment

Work with businesses and trade unions to build on the engineering expertise that exists in Rugby to produce items for the Green Energy sector.

Regenerate the town centre by utilizing spaces above shops for flats. Moreover, we would use money provided for town centre regeneration to convert abandoned large shops into creative hubs with space for repair cafes, reuse shops and meeting areas for small businesses and community groups.

Tackling and Mitigating Climate Change

Real action to address the long overdue Climate Emergency declaration of 2019.

Taking action to mitigate the effects of climate change especially around the issues of flooding which is blighting the lives of many residents.

Sustainable Local Communities

Better insulated homes and public buildings.

Ensuring that local communities have much needed services and amenities, particularly transport, health and education.

Transport

Ensure that Rugby is integrated with West Midland's metro and light rail plan.

Labour

“To make our town and villages the best that they can be for residents, businesses and visitors, Rugby Borough needs a council with a progressive vision for change. ‘Love Rugby’ is that progressive vision.

‘Love Rugby’ is informed by evidence, costed, and supported by priorities and plans for the first two years of a Labour-led council.

‘Love Rugby’ will create a more positive future for our children that builds on all that is good about Rugby's sporting, arts, music, engineering, market-town, and multi-cultural heritage.

‘Love Rugby’ will make Rugby Better, Greener and Fairer.”

Pledges 2024-26

Labour Leader Cllr Michael Moran says: "After 2024, the next planned borough election is May 2026. We have therefore been aspirational and pragmatic in writing a progressive manifesto to cover what we hope will be the first two years of a Labour-led council.”

Rugby Labour pledges to prioritise the following goals in its first two years of leadership:

Increase health services.

Invest in the town centre.

Work with volunteer groups.

Green policies to make a difference.

Fight to reduce poverty levels.

Labour's manifesto also sets out plans to ensure the workforce and finances are there to support a decade of renewal.

Cllr Michael Moran says: "This addition to the manifesto shows we are serious about leadership and have considered what it will take to deliver our manifesto” adding "Labour has won Conservative seats in the last two elections, and we hope to win more on 2 May 2024. We are close to being the leading party in Rugby - it is going to be very close so every vote counts now more than ever."

Liberal Democrats

Rugby Liberal Democrats have unashamedly put community wellbeing and regeneration front and centre in their manifesto for the 2024 borough council elections. The manifesto called “Our Town, Our Borough, Our Future “ focuses on health, wellbeing, social and economic innovation and a genuinely sustainable environment.

Cllr Jerry Roodhouse, group leader, says: "After 20 years of uninterrupted Conservative rule with frequent promises repeatedly made but sadly under delivered by the current regime, the Liberal Democrats intend to fully utilize the present position of 'No Overall Control' at the council to deliver fresh look for renewal and real agenda for change wherever practical by working with others who are prepared to work with us.

Cllr Neil Sandison Local Party Chair says: "Both Labour and Conservatives seek power for power's sake, only interested in tribalistic control of the council. We do not believe this is in the best interest of our residents as they just score points off of one another.

"Labour in their manifesto have indicated they want to take 10 years to progress the council and its services. We do not think that is urgent enough certainly for many of our hard press businesses and local services.

"We will use our local government experience, listening skills, positive community engagement record, business acumen and look to harness the strength and genuine goodwill we have found in Rugby divergent communities. But the electors of Rugby are the real decision makers."

Reform UK

In the upcoming local elections, Reform UK’s dedicated candidates are poised to bring a fresh wave of positive change to the Rugby area, aiming to end local neglect and refusing to accept or offer excuses for any subpar council performance.

Central to their vision is a dedication to financial responsibility, urging the town and county councils to curb budget waste and allocate resources more efficiently. They want to see community spirit returned, improved local healthcare facilities and a regenerated, business friendly town centre.

Each candidate pledges swift action on pressing local issues, by taking ownership and ensuring that the concerns of Rugby’s citizens are promptly addressed with clear timescales. They aim to offer an alternative to the usual suspects and foster an environment where residents can be confident that their concerns will be addressed quickly.

Devenne Kedward, who is also Reform UK’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby, has outlined a specific plan for the Newbold and Brownsover ward in which she is standing, aiming to tackle the issue of inconsiderate school run parking by collaborating with local schools to establish “Junior Parking Squads”. This initiative not only addresses road safety concerns but also empowers children to actively participate in fostering a safer community.