Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

The Advertiser has chased him for a comment on the unravelling situation in the past few weeks and he broke cover yesterday, Monday, ahead of the new Prime Minister taking office today.

He said: “Recent weeks have undoubtedly been extremely challenging, both for the Conservative Party and for the country.

“In July I supported Rishi Sunak MP to be the Conservative Party's leader and the country's Prime Minister due to the seriousness, competence and professionalism he will bring to both roles.

"Following the decision of Liz Truss MP to resign last week, and after reflecting on the candidates, I chose to continue to offer my support for Rishi to lead us through the challenging times ahead.

“We unquestionably face significant challenges ahead as a consequence of the international economic picture, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the after-effects of the covid pandemic. However, I believe that Rishi has the skills and the ability to bring together both the Conservative Party and the country, deliver stability and ensure that we can continue to fulfil the promises on which the Conservatives were elected in 2019. The Prime Minister will enjoy my full support as he does so.”

The Advertiser has also been pursuing the area’s other main MP, Sir Jeremy Wright.

He has been equally elusive but was named a Rishi Sunak backer on Sunday and confirmed this in a statement released yesterday, Monday.

He said: “Competence should be the primary criterion in selecting a party leader, especially a Prime Minister. Both Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are in my view highly competent potential Prime Ministers. At a time when we are facing considerable economic instability as well as political instability, choosing someone who can restore both economic and political stability is also hugely important.

