Rugby MP defends reasons for backing cuts to winter fuel payments - which Tories call 'senseless and frankly ridiculous'

Rugby's MP has received criticism for backing cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners - but he says it was a decision he didn't want to make.

Yesterday (Tuesday), the Labour government won a vote on the plan to restrict the payments to all but the poorest pensioners by 348 votes to 228 - a majority of 120.

Rugby MP John Slinger was among those who voted with the government - and he said many of his constituents raised concerns with him about the cuts before the vote.

But while he said it was a decision no one wanted to make, it was still, in his opinion, the right one.

"This change was necessary due to the economic challenges we face today," he said.

"As the Chancellor explained, this was not a decision she wanted or expected to make, but it was the right decision, as part of a significant effort to get our country’s finances on a firmer footing."

He added that the government plans to maintain the triple lock, increase pensions and encourage more eligible pensioners to claim Pension Credit.

"I have been in contact with Rugby Borough Council and the Citizens Advice Bureau to ensure that information about available funds is widely advertised. I strongly encourage everyone to check with their local council to see what financial support they may be entitled to.

"We know that up to 880,000 pensioners are not claiming the Pension Credit to which they are rightly entitled, which could be worth up to an extra £3,900 a year in retirement. I encourage people to check if they or anyone they know is eligible by visiting the following link: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility or by calling the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 99 1234.

"I believe this measure, while not one we would have wanted to take, is necessary. Sufficient mitigations are in place to ensure that the most vulnerable pensioners are protected and that living standards will rise for all pensioners with the triple lock and an increase in pensions. That is why I voted with the government."

Before yesterday's vote, Conservative councillors in Warwickshire sent out an open letter, asking the Labour MPs in the county to go against their government's plans and, in their words, "simply do the right thing" and "take a stand against the senseless and frankly ridiculous proposal to cut winter fuel payments."

The added: "In Warwickshire my group is greatly concerned about The Chancellor's announcement that winter fuel payments will no longer be universal to all pensioners. This is much too narrow a group. Those just above the threshold will be penalised and those who are eligible, but do not claim pension credit, will go cold this winter thanks to this Labour government policy.

"Many retired residents who we have all helped over the years have worked exceptionally hard to save a modest amount for their retirement and now they will be penalised for doing so.

"We all entered politics and public service because we wanted to get the best for residents and the areas we love, we assume you did the same.

"This is your opportunity to prove that you will put people before politics as promised and vote for the thousands of pensioners that will be impacted by these proposals."