Rugby MP did not Boris Johnson in today's vote of no confidence

Mark Pawsey, file image.

Prime minister Boris Johnson faced a vote of no confidence on Tuesday, June 6, after the threshold of 54 MP’s letters of no confidence was reached.

The prime minister required at least 180 votes to survive the challenge – and in the end 211 MPs voted in his favour in the secret ballot.

On Tuesday Mr Pawsey confirmed he would not be supporting the prime minister in the vote, revealing that he had been disappointed by the contents of the Sue Gray report.

At the time, Mr Pawsey said: “In this afternoon’s vote I will be unable to give my support to the prime minister.

"The country has reason to be grateful to Boris Johnson for getting Brexit done after a period of uncertainty and for securing a successful vaccine programme in the face of the pandemic.

“However, I waited for the Sue Gray report and was disappointed to read its contents.

"I have concluded that it is now time for a different kind of leadership and a new team.

"With a General Election only two years away now is the right time for a new leader to bring about the changes we need to restore the country’s confidence in the Government and ensure a Conservative victory in 2024.”