Rugby MP invites Prime Minister to town to see how our schools benefit from creative arts in education

Rugby's MP invited the Prime Minister to the town as he spoke about his passion for creative arts in education at Prime Minister's Questions.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his question, John Slinger - a classically trained violinist and former rock band member - highlighted his shared passion for music with the Sir Keir Starmer, who is also a classically trained musician.

To close his question, Mr. Slinger invited the Prime Minister to visit Rugby and see the impressive work that local schools are achieving and urged for broader access to creative subjects in all schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister responded: “Music, the creatives and art are really important for young people, in terms of the pleasure it gives them, the knowledge, the working in groups and the leadership."

John Slinger, Rugby's MP (Darren Cresswell Photography).

Following the session, John Slinger said: "We need a cultural shift to put music and creative arts back where they belong in our schools so they're a birth-right for all, not a privilege for a minority."