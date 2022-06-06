Rugby MP will not support Boris Johnson in today's vote of no confidence

Mark Pawsey, file image.

Prime minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence today, June 6, after the threshold of 54 MP’s letters of no confidence was reached.

The secret ballot will be held from 6pm to 8pm today, and the prime minister will need 180 votes to survive the challenge.

Earlier today Mr Pawsey confirmed he will not be supporting the prime minister in the vote, revealing that he had been disappointed by the contents of the Sue Gray report.

Mr Pawsey said: “In this afternoon’s vote I will be unable to give my support to the prime minister.

"The country has reason to be grateful to Boris Johnson for getting Brexit done after a period of uncertainty and for securing a successful vaccine programme in the face of the pandemic.

“However, I waited for the Sue Gray report and was disappointed to read its contents.

"I have concluded that it is now time for a different kind of leadership and a new team.

"With a General Election only two years away now is the right time for a new leader to bring about the changes we need to restore the country’s confidence in the Government and ensure a Conservative victory in 2024.”

The news comes after Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright (whose constituency includes Dunchurch) last week called for the PM to resign.

He said: "If leadership is in part about setting the right tone for the organisation you lead, the tone represented by the routine disregard for the spirit, and often the letter of the Covid rules which Sue Gray describes betrayed at best a casual and at worst a contemptuous attitude to the sacrifices made and distress felt by the many who observed rigorously both spirit and letter of those rules.

"I find it impossible to accept that the Prime Minister does not bear some personal responsibility for that tone."