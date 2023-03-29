The countdown is under way to an election that could shift the balance of power at Rugby Borough Council – but now is the time to work out if you can meet the new rules on voter ID and have your say.

There has been widespread concern that the decision to bring in voter ID will affect the number of people able to vote – with claims the published list of acceptable ID favours older people.

Rugby Borough Council has shared that list of options in a card sent out ahead of the usual polling cards to highlight the election on Thursday, May 4, will be the first time the ID rules have come into effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the card also explains that anyone without one of the forms of photo ID can apply to the council for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

Rugby Borough Council has issued a card offering guidance on Voter ID - in addition to the usual polling cards, that also have a reminder on them about the change.

This new measure is intended to help people likely to be caught out by the change and who cannot source one of the official options in time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To apply for one, you can ring the council on 01788 533595, email: [email protected] or visit the council website by clicking here.

For anyone who needs to get one of these, there is a deadline – you must apply for your certificate by 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The council website gives full details about applying for a certificate and also has more details about the voter ID, including a full guide from the Electoral Commission, including translations into various languages and an audio version.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The change to the system means you will have to present a valid form of ID at the polling station before you are given a ballot paper.

The publicity suggests 94 per cent of voters across the country already own a valid photo ID.

But concern has also been voiced the system has been introduced to tackle a problem of voter fraud that has never been a big issue in the UK – while risking making it more difficult for people to vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby Borough Council sees a third of its seats up for election each year – with a county council election in the fourth year of the cycle – and this year it’s a borough election.