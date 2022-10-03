Rugby MP Mark Pawsey's commitment to small businesses is set out in his reporting back 2022 leaflet.

Eagle-eyed readers were quick to notice that while printers are a well-established part of the Rugby economy, Mr Pawsey’s leaflet was printed by the Birmingham branch of a national company, Paragon CC.

This jarred with a section on small business where he said: “The last few years have been incredibly difficult for small businesses. As a former local business owner myself, I am acutely aware of their importance to the economy. As Rugby and Bulkington’s MP, I have always done all I can to support them.”

But one of his team explained the leaflet was organised by the party centrally, though paid for by the Conservative Association in Rugby - rather than charged to the taxpayer.

The devil's in the detail... Rugby's MP is forced to have his leaflets printed by a big business in Birmingham.

The spokesperson added: “Although those political leaflets are printed outside of Rugby Mark does use, and has since being elected, a local company for his letterheaded paper though.”

According to the glossy Birmingham-printed leaflet, he has sent 13,000 letters in the year, so there has been some work for Rugby’s print trade.

Other notable stats in the leaflet show Mr Pawsey has spoken 70+ times in parliament, helped 80+ people at advice surgeries and helped 2,000+ constitiuents.

There are also major sections on his uphill struggle to bring A&E back to Rugby and the countdown to next year’s celebration of 200 years since the birth of the game of rugby.

