South Warwickshire takeaway owner thanked for withdrawing application after previous residents’ complaints

A takeaway owner in Shipston was congratulated for withdrawing an application for extended opening hours after residents complained revellers had urinated and vomited on nearby homes in the past.

Ahmen Isitmen, proprietor of Shipston Pizza and Fried Chicken, West Street, Shipston-on-Stour, told Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s licensing committee that he was happy to forego his bid to open until half-past midnight on Friday and Saturday nights after confusion over his current licence was resolved.

The application was made after Mr Isitmen had discovered after taking over that the licence the business held would no longer be valid unless it was transferred into his name.

Once the old licence, which allows the business to open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, was subsequently transferred across, the new and wholly separate application would only add an extra half an hour to the opening times of the business.

Two objections to the new application were filed by neighbours, one of whom alleged that “large groups of people, up to 40 at its worst” congregate outside the takeaway en route home from pubs.

“They are drunk, extremely noisy and at times aggressive towards each other,” it was claimed.

“Fights have broken out and people have been pushed against my house. This antisocial behaviour often goes on until after 1am. There have been incidents of people being sick down my window and urinating against my house.”

It was added that there had been “no incidents” while the business was operating until 11pm in a statement that was filed with the council before the old licence was transferred to Mr Isitmen on December 19, which then allowed the business to operate until midnight again.

The second neighbour objected on similar grounds, adding that rubbish had been a problem in the past and that later opening would result in delivery vehicles parking where they shouldn’t.

There were also supportive comments filed, saying that the business is reputable and “highly valued in Shipston”.

“I have to respect my neighbours as well,” said Mr Isitmen.

“It might help them to cut that half an hour, that will make a difference to them so I can stick to 12 o’clock. Half an hour won’t make a difference to me but it will make a difference to them, that might keep my neighbours happy.”

Panel member Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Con, Brailes & Compton) said: “That is quite refreshing, to have such an honourable applicant sitting here.

“Thank you very much indeed for clarifying that and taking heed of the effect that the additional half an hour may have.”

Committee chair Cllr David Curtis (Lib Dem, Stratford Shottery) echoed those remarks but asked Mr Isitmen to “be mindful of the conditions of the transferred licence”.