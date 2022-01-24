Staff shortages mean North Warwickshire green bin collections stop earlier than planned

Staff shortages mean North Warwickshire Council has stopped its green bin collections from today, Monday, January 24 - but there will be no refunds offered as a result.

Its planned winter service break will now start one week early and continue for five weeks instead of four. This means there will be no green bin collections from today until Friday, February 25, inclusive. Green bin collections will restart on Monday, February 28.

A council spokesman said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please note we are unfortunately unable to offer refunds for this service. We will attempt to clear any backlog when the service resumes, but in the meantime, we would like to remind residents, that garden waste is accepted at all of Warwickshire’s household waste recycling centres."