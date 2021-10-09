Still time to have your say on proposed merger of Warwick and Stratford district councils

Warwick District Council leader Andrew Day speaks to the press.

With just a fortnight to go until the end of the public consultation, the Leaders of Stratford-on-Avon and Warwick District Councils are urging all sectors of the community to have their say whether the two Councils should formally merge.

Through an online survey, residents are invited to share their views on the creation of a single South Warwickshire Council to carry out services such as waste collection, local planning, housing, management of parks and sports facilities, licensing, business support and environmental health, currently delivered separately by the two district authorities.

Cllr Andrew Day, the leader of Warwick District Council said: “Council services touch all our lives in many ways, so it matters that we get them right. These are challenging times, that offer an opportunity to renew and update local government across South Warwickshire.

Warwick District Council's Riverside House HQ

"We are focused on meeting the changing needs of communities today, to take practical steps to address the local impact of climate change and to foster new business growth.

“To do this effectively, we need to hear from our residents, community groups and businesses so we know what’s really important.”

Cllr Tony Jefferson, the leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council added: “The world is changing rapidly, and we cannot stand aside from that.

"With both Councils facing financial challenges, we need to find solutions.

This is an extremely important consultation that relates to vital local services and the future our local democracy.”

“This decision on whether to merge needs to be the made with the backing and consideration of the views of the wider community, it is therefore vital that as many people as possible take the opportunity to get involved.”

The consultation document and online questionnaire can be viewed and completed at https://www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/ until midnight on Sunday October 24.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has launched a petition against the proposed merger saying that the formation of a "South Warwickshire Mega-Council" "would be tantamount to a Conservative Party power grab and is not in local residents’ interests".