Struggling private renters offered helping hand via Nuneaton and Bedworth council

A new raft of support for private renters who have built up arrears has been welcomed by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

A new raft of support for private renters who have built up arrears has been welcomed by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

The government has recently announced that additional funds will be made available to local authorities in the current financial year to help reduce the risk of vulnerable households being evicted and becoming homeless.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said this week that funding will be in the form of a one-off payment to support low-income private renters with Covid-19 related rent arrears in particular. Each household application will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Any payment is also likely to be paid directly to the existing landlord, or a new landlord if the money is being used to support a household to find a new home. The aim is that more landlords will be able to reach agreements with existing tenants leading to fewer evictions and less homelessness.

Applications can be made by email to: [email protected] providing details of your situation for initial review.

The funding is time and budget limited and will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis to those who qualify.

Housing portfolio holder Cllr Clare Golby said: “Most people think the council can only help their own tenants but we can offer a wealth of advice and some targeted support to private renters too.