Teenage interim leader of Warwickshire County Council urges doubters to "judge me on what I do”

Reform UK’s 18-year-old interim leader of Warwickshire County Council has urged doubters to “judge me on what I do” rather than his age.

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) has been thrust into the spotlight this week having been handed the reins at Shire Hall following the resignation of leader of Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) on health grounds just 41 days into his tenure.

A lot was made of Cllr Finch being named deputy leader and portfolio holder for children and families after Reform UK took office through a minority administration in May and his ascension to the top job – albeit temporarily – has courted national media attention and plenty of opinions on social media.

Asked how he felt about so much being made of his age, Cllr Finch pointed to Reform UK’s successes in the Warwickshire County Council elections as evidence of his credentials.

Councillor George Finch. Credit: Warwickshire County Council

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The people of Bedworth Central elected me with a thumping majority of 1,100.

“People voted for change, innovative and fresh change. That is what I have brought to the job of portfolio holder and deputy leader and I will continue to do that.

“Don’t judge me on my age, judge me on what I do. At the moment, my track record is pretty good.

“As party chairman I got 13 out of 13 candidates elected. All of the things we needed to do to prepare for the elections, they speak volumes and I hope people can see past my age and the achievements that will be coming very soon on the council and my future work.”

Plenty has been made of Reform UK’s first six weeks in charge, particularly the time taken to fill key roles on the council.

In the wake of Cllr Howard’s resignation as leader – he will remain a county councillor – the Liberal Democrat group on Warwickshire County Council claimed that “residents in Warwickshire are being let down and the Reform UK group needs to consider if they are up to the task”, while the Green Party said Reform had “yet to show they can put together a functioning cabinet”.

However, Cllr Finch, who has said Reform wants to stay in power when the council elects a new leader on July 22, insists his party is getting to grips with in being in power.

“Our committee members are doing a really good job and are really excited about learning new things, speaking to other councillors and doing the scrutiny that they were elected to do,” he said.

“It has just been a case of going through the process, it has taken a bit longer (to appoint councillors to certain positions) but that’s life sometimes. I have spoken to group leaders about this and it is a process that we are going through.”

Cllr Finch also said the cabinet – Reform UK’s political leads of the council’s major service areas – had been making good progress behind the scenes.

“The cabinet has been working together brilliantly,” he added.

“I have been working closely with the portfolio holder for education (Councillor Wayne Briggs, Arbury), the portfolio holder for adult social care and health (Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Earl Craven), our portfolios combine quite a lot and we have mingled well with each other.

“I have also been working with the portfolio holder for transport and planning (Councillor Nigel Golby, Stockingford) on a pothole plan which will be released soon.

"We are looking at customer and localities with Councillor Mike Bannister (Nuneaton Abbey), he has been doing amazing work with the voluntary and non-voluntary sectors and all elements of his portfolio. Councillor Dale Bridgewater (Camp Hill) has done an amazing job on fire and community safety, researching his brief.

“We have worked so hard together and that is why I don’t want things to change, we have been doing a really good job and we just need to continue that for the people of Warwickshire – this is not about us, it is about them.”