Three councillors quit Warwick District Council's Labour group amid scathing attack on group leader

Three serving councillors have quit Warwick District Council’s Labour group amid claims it is “not led in an ethical or inclusive way”.

Former cabinet member for housing Councillor Paul Wightman, Councillor Claire Wightman (both Warwick All Saints & Woodloes) and Councillor Dan Browne (Warwick Aylesford) issued a joint resignation letter on Monday (July 28) signalling their intention to stand as independents.

In it, they told group leader Councillor Jessica Melrose (Leamington Clarendon) that a group meeting held a week previously had “cemented our longstanding conviction that the Labour group cannot, and will not, ever unite in the collective pursuit of the greater good or in support of each other”.

“The group dynamics, aims, ambitions and values, as led and directed by Cllr Melrose, do not align with our own operating styles which prioritise people, wellbeing, proper process and treatment,” it continued.

“The conduct and communications that we have been a party, and/or subject, to are inconsistent with the values that underpin how we operate, both ethically and professionally.

“It is clear to us that the Warwick District Council Labour group is not led in an ethical or inclusive way.”

Cllr Melrose confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she had been the subject of a complaint to the Labour party but said that she had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

She declined to comment on the details but said it had been dealt with and closed "in line with the party's procedures".

"I am sorry to see them leave but respect their decision and wish them well with their new independent party," she said.

"I know they referenced me in the letter and elsewhere they have referenced the national party too.

"They made a great contribution while in the Labour party and I have no ill feeling towards any of them but I was democratically elected (as group leader) and we had differences of opinion."

When asked whether she felt let down personally by the remarks, Cllr Melrose declined to comment.

It follows on from the resignation of Labour's Helen Adkins as a Warwick district councillor and cabinet member last Monday citing issues within the Green/Labour cabinet – the panel of councillors in charge of major service areas.

In her resignation statement, which was prepared for but not read out at last week’s Warwick District Council housing scrutiny committee meeting, Ms Adkins said she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration” but has since clarified that she had not been referring to anyone within her party.

Warwick District Council has announced the resignation and the vacancy it has left on its website here: https://tinyurl.com/52w8eb4s

It leaves Labour with a total of six councillors and the Green/Labour administration with the slimmest possible majority to run the show – 22 out of 43.

The impact of that is that big decisions taken at full council could be affected by as few as one councillor being unable to attend or unwilling to vote for a policy or decision.