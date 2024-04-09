Voters in the Warwick district are being urged to check if they are 'election ready'
With a week to go until the voter registration deadline for elections in Warwick District on Thursday May 2, anyone wanting to vote must ensure they are election ready.
The deadline to register to vote in the election for the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner and by-election for the Leamington Clarendon ward is midnight on Tuesday April 16.
Voters can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote
Voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post, or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf - known as a proxy vote.
The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday April 17.
The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is a week later - 5pm on Wednesday April 24.
Voters will need to show an accepted photo ID to vote at a polling station.
To find out which ID you can use in the polling station, visit the Electoral Commission website.
Those without one of the accepted types of ID can apply for a free Voter ID at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate. You must apply by 5pm on Wednesday April 24 , to be able to use the Voter Authority Certificate on May 2.
Chris Elliott, electoral registration officer for Warwick District Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at the elections in May.
"The Police and Crime Commissioner Election and Leamington Clarendon By-Election provide local residents with an important opportunity to have their say on who represents them and makes decisions about issues that directly affect their day-to-day lives.”