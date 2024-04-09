Voters in the Warwick district are being urged to check if they are 'election ready'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a week to go until the voter registration deadline for elections in Warwick District on Thursday May 2, anyone wanting to vote must ensure they are election ready.

The deadline to register to vote in the election for the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner and by-election for the Leamington Clarendon ward is midnight on Tuesday April 16.

Voters can apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballot box. Stock image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post, or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf - known as a proxy vote.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday April 17.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is a week later - 5pm on Wednesday April 24.

Voters will need to show an accepted photo ID to vote at a polling station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out which ID you can use in the polling station, visit the Electoral Commission website.

Those without one of the accepted types of ID can apply for a free Voter ID at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate. You must apply by 5pm on Wednesday April 24 , to be able to use the Voter Authority Certificate on May 2.

Chris Elliott, electoral registration officer for Warwick District Council, said: “Don’t lose your chance to have your say at the elections in May.