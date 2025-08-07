Voters "over the moon" with Reform says Warwickshire County Council leader

Sunday (August 10) marks 100 days since Reform UK won the most seats on Warwickshire County Council with leader George Finch declaring himself content with progress to date.

It has been a lively few months with initial leader Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) standing down after 41 days on health grounds, the youngest council leader in the land stepping into his shoes and public rows about flags and police matters.

However, Cllr Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) is pleased not only with progress but the feedback he has received from Warwickshire’s “over the moon” electorate, dismissing arguments that his party has yet to come forward with meaningful change.

“I think we are doing a really good job,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“We are looking at local government reorganisation and getting the best deal for the people of Warwickshire, especially with the devolution package we are going to have to look at, possibly with the West Midlands (Combined Authority) or other places.

“It has been great. There have been hurdles but that is life. We have elected 22 councillors, the people of North Warwickshire and Nuneaton & Bedworth are over the moon with the support we are giving them, the advocacy we have there, the representation – in Stratford and in Rugby as well.

“We have got the ball rolling from day one. We haven’t just sat on our hands, there is a lot to do and there is a lot that we will continue doing.

Cllr George Finch, leader of Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

“Rob Howard was a great leader in my time as deputy, he did amazingly in those first few weeks and now I am leader it is business as usual.

“We still have our policies and our goals, we still have things people have asked us to do and we will continue to do them.”

When political rivals have queried the pace of policy change, Reform has responded by arguing they should be given the chance to fully understand and assess what they have inherited.

Asked for a flavour of the preparatory work happening in relation to policy change, Cllr Finch replied: “We are looking at scrapping net zero to the bone, and we are looking at the statutory and non-statutory payments we make as a council.

Shire Hall in Warwick.

“We are looking at reforming the home-to-school transport system to ensure people get the best value for money. The SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) crisis that we have, national government is buckling county councils across the country, and our deficit of £87 million – next year it will be £146 million.

“That is not sustainable and it is not good for children with EHCPs (education, health and care plns) or their families. I will advocate for those people to make sure they get the best voice and the best outcome.

“The package they are getting at the moment is not the best route. National government is hurting families and at a local level we are having to pick up the pieces.

“It is a hard task but we are going to be working with other people, other county councils from other parties, because we are not arrogant or ignorant enough to say that we know everything. That is why we work together."

He went on to allude to the delicate political balance at Shire Hall with no party in overall control but again argued that Reform had improved the visibility of the authority's work.

Cllr Finch continued: “The make-up of our council brings about compromise, we work together.

"I think that is what the people of Warwickshire would prefer rather than polarisation of thoughts, to bring people together to support the residents of Warwickshire.

“It is not about me or the other councillors, it is about the people out there who forget – ‘oh there’s the councillor, you never see him’, they see us as Reform councillors out and about, speaking to residents on market day, showing businesses that things are up to scratch and running smoothly for them.

“We are really good councillors on the ground and I am very proud of that.”

The Liberal Democrats – the second-largest party at Shire Hall – have highlighted their work on promoting active travel schemes and use of public transport as well as supporting the ‘close to home’ principle for placements of children in care.

They argue that requests for policy answers have been “in vain”, particularly on the West Midlands Investment Zone in Warwick and the A46 ‘bridge to nowhere’ in Kenilworth.

A statement from group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) read: “Liberal Democrat councillors have been busy doing the job of representing residents and subjecting the Reform UK leadership to serious scrutiny, despite the continuing frustration of their failure so far to set out any policy details.

“This in contrast to the Reform UK leadership fretting about flags, publicly criticising senior council staff and interfering in operational police matters.”