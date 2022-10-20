Warwick and Leamington MP calls for general election after Liz Truss resigns

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has called for a General Election to take place after Liz Truss announced her resignation today.

Mr Western had already made clear his feeling towards the outgoing Prime Minister after he spoke in Parliament two days ago after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked over the disastrous mini-budget which he and Mrs Truss had announced.

And responding to the announcement by Mrs Truss, who has served as Prime Minister in British for the shortest amount of time in British history with her premiership lasting just 44 days, Mr Western said: “After 44 disastrous days in post, Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister.

"Six weeks of financial chaos, rising interest rates and mortgage market mayhem that has left us, the public, picking up their bill.

"Whilst the Conservative Party decide on who they wish to parachute into the role, the public continues to suffer.

"The answer to the issues plaguing the country is not imposing yet another failing Conservative Prime Minister but letting the public have their voices heard.

“That must happen and the public should demand it.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20, 2022 to announce her resignation. - British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on after just six weeks in office that looked like a descent into hell, triggering a new internal election within the Conservative Party. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"A general election is needed now – the country is desperate for change and a new Conservative leader at the head of their sinking ship is not going to provide the change the nation so urgently needs.”

Mr Western had also called for a General Election during Prime Mnister’s Question Time in Parliament on October 12.

