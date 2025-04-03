Warwick and Leamington MP "extremely concerned" about impact of US tariffs on manufacturers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick and Leamington Labour MP Matt Western has said he is “extremely concerned” about the affect of US tariffs on manufactures in his constituency and worldwide.

As was announced by US President Donald Trump yesterday, the UK is now facing a ten per cent tariff on all goods heading to the US while UK car exports will be hit with with a 25 per cent tariff.

And a 20 per cent tariff will be put on goods imported to the US from the European Union.

Mr Western has said: “I am extremely concerned by US tariffs due to come into effect today.

“They will have a global effect of course, as is President Trump’s aim, and there is serious alarm, globally, about their impact.

“It will impact on manufacturers across Warwick and Leamington but particularly on vehicle manufacturers such as JLR and Aston Martin on our doorstep, employing thousands of residents.

“The new Government is clearly working hard to secure a UK-US trade deal, and I desperately hope these efforts prove to be successful.

“I wrote to the Business Secretary and the Chancellor last week to make representations regarding the impact these tariffs would have locally and the urgent need to negotiate a deal.

“I will keep stressing both my, and I know many residents’, deep concern about these tariffs and will continue to add my voice to those of many who know how devastating these tariffs can be to our region and its economy.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that “just as with defence and security" the world is "entering a new era" in economy and trade.