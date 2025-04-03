Warwick and Leamington MP "extremely concerned" about impact of US tariffs on manufacturers

By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warwick and Leamington Labour MP Matt Western has said he is “extremely concerned” about the affect of US tariffs on manufactures in his constituency and worldwide.

As was announced by US President Donald Trump yesterday, the UK is now facing a ten per cent tariff on all goods heading to the US while UK car exports will be hit with with a 25 per cent tariff.

And a 20 per cent tariff will be put on goods imported to the US from the European Union.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Warwickshire County Council elections: Independent expects tighter tussle for co...
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Mr Western has said: “I am extremely concerned by US tariffs due to come into effect today.

“They will have a global effect of course, as is President Trump’s aim, and there is serious alarm, globally, about their impact.

“It will impact on manufacturers across Warwick and Leamington but particularly on vehicle manufacturers such as JLR and Aston Martin on our doorstep, employing thousands of residents.

“The new Government is clearly working hard to secure a UK-US trade deal, and I desperately hope these efforts prove to be successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I wrote to the Business Secretary and the Chancellor last week to make representations regarding the impact these tariffs would have locally and the urgent need to negotiate a deal.

“I will keep stressing both my, and I know many residents’, deep concern about these tariffs and will continue to add my voice to those of many who know how devastating these tariffs can be to our region and its economy.”

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said that “just as with defence and security" the world is "entering a new era" in economy and trade.

Related topics:WesternMatt WesternLabourDonald TrumpLeamingtonKeir StarmerGovernmentEuropean Union
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice