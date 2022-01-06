Warwick and Leamington MP raises grave concerns about conviction rates for rape cases in Warwickshire and nationally

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has today raised grave concerns about conviction rates for rape cases in Warwickshire and nationally.

Speaking in Parliament (Thursday January 6), Matt Western raised comments by the Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird – accusing the government of overseeing the ‘effective decriminalisation of rape’ - but these were dismissed by the Attorney General Suella Braverman.

Mr Western pointed out that Rrape conviction rates in England and Wales are 1.6 per cent and in Warwickshire they are 1.3 per cent - the lowest of any county.

He said: "Dame Vera Baird criticised this as the effective decriminalisation of rape.

"She is right isn't she?"

The Attorney General responded saying: "No she is not right.

"We understand of course that we need to do better when it comes to charging rates and outcomes on rape and serious sexual assault.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western in Parliament.

"The director of public prosecutions accepts that and I accept that.

"However, we must be fair about where the problem is so that we can be frank about the solutions.

"About ten per cent of police referrals actually make it to the CPS and what we're actually seeing from the most recent data is a slight increase in the charging rate it comes to rape nationally.

"So, there ae some early signs of some improvement.

"Above all as well, we've got a great commitment by the CPS and criminal justice partners to improve the situation.

"We've seen the publication of the Rape Review last year, we've seen the Rape and Serious Sexual Assault (RASSO) 2025 Strategy and we're also seeing innovative processes around Operation Soteria and Bluestone which are really changing the way the police and prosecutors work to tackle RASSO so that victims are better supported through this process."