Warwick District Council: Ex-leader quits 'sham' South Warwickshire Local Plan panel

A screenshot from the map as part of Warwick District Coucil's Preferred Options document for the Local Plan

The former leader of Warwick District Council has quit a panel that runs the rule over potential housing sites having claimed political rivals are making it “a sham”.

Councillor Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) produced the 'mic drop moment', washing his hands of the South Warwickshire Local Plan advisory group during last week’s extraordinary meeting of full council.

His withering assessment included allegations that Councillor Kyn Aizlewood (Green, Kenilworth Abbey & Arden) had leaked private details to external organisations “to advance his political views” and revealed that some meetings had been cancelled because Warwick district’s representatives had not turned up.

The issues were offered as evidence that the Green-Labour coalition that runs Warwick District Council is “disinterested” in the fulfilling its obligations to refresh the plan that sets out how and where new housing is catered for across the districts of Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon through to 2050.

The merged plan is set to bring together two areas that currently have their own local plans.

Five councillors from each authority make up an advisory group that meets in private to look at the pros and cons of what could come forward.

Abandoned meetings

Cllr Day said that “there have been occasions where insufficient Warwick District Council members turn up to the meeting” for it to go ahead. “The poor attendance also means that the Stratford councillors, all of whom usually attend, are having a major influence on creating a local plan for Warwick. This can’t be right,” he continued, asking why Councillor Matt Collins (Bishop’s Tachbrook) had been put forward for Labour’s position on the group when his work commitments clash with meetings and site visits. Labour group leader and cabinet member Councillor Jess Melrose (Leamington Clarendon) defended the call, noting that many councillors work in the day and cannot make afternoon meetings. “Sometimes you just can’t get to that meeting. I know I have been in that position,” she said. “He tries his best to attend when they are online and as you know, he has at times made sure he is on the call. Even if he can’t participate fully, he is there to make sure we are quorate and I think that is commendable. “When he is able to participate, I think you can agree, Councillor Day, that he does contribute a lot to the South Warwickshire Local Plan.” Part of her rationale was Cllr Collins’s age. “We need people who are younger and living in this community to speak, otherwise we would only have one cohort feeding into the local plan,” she added. Leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) made the case for “quality as well as quantity”, stating his belief that it is “good to have people who are keen to participate”. Cllr Day told Cllr Davison that the leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Councillor Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) regularly attends to stay informed. On Labour’s diversity point, he noted that he and Cllr Collins represent Bishop’s Tachbrook while Warwick is not represented on the panel. “We’re building a local plan, not trying to run a cabaret,” he retorted.

‘Working against the common effort’

The attendance matter proved the tip of the iceberg with Cllr Day alleging that Cllr Aizlewood “has previously breached confidence in sharing sensitive information” and used “details that are given in privilege to advance his political views by engaging CPRE (Council for the Protection of Rural England) and advising local councillors that he will not be supporting the local plan”. Turning to Cllr Davison, Cllr Day continued: “Despite raising these serious issues with you and Councillor (Chris) King (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) as the relevant portfolio holder, you have refused to take action to restore the probity of the advisory group. “I ask you, how can members be expected to continue to share politically sensitive views when considering matters critical to making our new local plan given that amongst them sits a member who is clearly working against the common effort? “This administration, through the appointments of Councillor Collins and Councillor Aizlewood, is at best disinterested in making a viable local plan or at worst actively seeking to kill it at birth. “The pragmatic suggestions I have made to resolve these critical issues have been politely disregarded because, I believe, you are not prepared to take the tough decisions required as leader to ensure that a viable new local plan is created. “Despite my best endeavours this leads me to a sad conclusion, Councillor Davison. Given your lack of confidence in my position as co-chair, you leave me with no option but to step down from this sham of an advisory group, adding further to your growing list of resignations.”

The response

Cllr Davison said the matter had been discussed the previous day and that he was open to further talks, advocating a more “moderate” approach.

“I would have preferred it done a different way but that clearly is your choice. You may wish to reflect on it if you give us the opportunity to discuss,” he said.

“If we go for exact probity on all things, it can bounce back in all sorts of directions. I don’t want to name names but it gets really unpleasant.

"Should I take people off the LCG because they have broken confidence? I don’t think so, but that’s the sort of approach you are suggesting I take. I don’t think that is constructive, I think it is far better to have genuine dialogue.

“Since you raised it, I have talked to a lot of people and taken it extremely seriously. If you would like to discuss it further, I am happy to do that.

“I am happy to take tough decisions but I don’t like to do it knee-jerk. I do want to talk to people, get sound advice."

He added: “I am suggesting people do try to be moderate and listen to all sides, do hear the case for the defence before trying to make a judgement.”

And the late twist…

Later, the discussion of financial priorities across council projects saw Cllr Day repeat that the Green-Labour coalition is planning to spend £10 million on putting the highest environmental standards into new council housing in Kenilworth.

He previously referred to that number from confidential council papers in June 2025, prompting Cllr Davison to interject.

“I am utterly appalled that Councillor Day has again repeated a confidential piece of information when he knew that was the case because he did it before,” he said.

Turning to monitoring officer Graham Leach, the council’s most senior legal official, he asked: “What are you going to do about questions like that?”

While chair Councillor Neveen Tangri (Green, Leamington Brunswick), Mr Leach and chief executive Chris Elliott deliberated, Cllr Day said: “It is in the public domain.”

Mr Leach then said: “Without going into confidential session it would be very hard to discuss that further.

“I note the point the leader is making in terms of the confidentiality of figures, and other matters. Myself and the chief executive will discuss that with the chair but at the moment not take direct action.”