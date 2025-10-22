Warwick District Council: Will swimming in Kenilworth's new Abbey Fields pool come at an extra cost?

Councillors are being urged to ensure that users of Kenilworth’s long-awaited new leisure centre don’t have to pay extra for the privilege.

A report considered by Warwick District Council’s cabinet – the panel of Green and Labour councillors in charge of major service areas – last week stated that the new facility at Abbey Fields, Kenilworth, “is expected to open in April 2026”, although it was said that was now the completion date as opposed to when the public could use it.

That means an end is in sight to a protracted project that saw costs rocket to £22 million from an original £8.5 million estimate, primarily due to the discovery of medieval remains which required the building to be put on a raised concrete slab to protect what lay underneath.

A CGI image of the main pool at Abbey Fields. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Of greater concern to elected officials is the statement that charges would “be considered and agreed in a later report closer to its opening date”.

A section of the district's fees and charges for 2026-27 charts the modest rises for swimming and gym sessions at Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park leisure centres but the same prices still apply to both sites, something councillors insist should happen in Kenilworth too.

Chair of scrutiny Councillor Andrew Milton (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) described the lack of clarity as “slightly surprising”, adding: “We know that conversation needs to be had and the committee wanted to encourage that happening as quickly as possible, please.”

Portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities Councillor Jim Sinnott (Lab, Warwick Saltisford) said: “We are still a little way off and I am not aware of what the fees will be set at.

“I am aware that when the pools are finished, it will take some weeks for Everyone Active to get in there, see the nature of the beast, how many staff, do their ready reckoning.

“They run the rest of our leisure centres and I am quite confident and happy that they will come in on the money.

“We can have the conversation on that point of issue, certainly, but other than that I am quite relaxed about it.”

Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash Independents, Whitnash) picked up on that.

“I think all of us would be very disappointed if there was a different cost to swim or use that centre compared with Leamington or Warwick,” she said.

“Surely as a Warwick District Council leisure centre, shouldn’t people in Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick all pay a similar price? We should all be paying the same amount whatever leisure centre we are using but I understand there are probably some commercial thoughts around it.”

Cllr Sinnott replied: “I can’t confirm one way or the other but I will have that conversation, that will be taken into account with the concerns passed on.”

Meanwhile, portfolio holder for place Councillor Chris King (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) said that the ongoing build was “going very well”.

“We are ahead of schedule and within our contingency figures but we are still somewhat at the behest of the water company who aren’t always wanting to be as nimble as we are in getting the project moving forward,” he said.