Warwick District councillor who changed political parties mid-term resists calls for by-election

A councillor who changed political parties mid-term has no intention to call a by-election despite her former leader arguing she should go back to the public.

Warwick district councillor Becky Davidson, who recently changed her surname from Noonan, defected from the Conservatives to the Green Party earlier this month.

She was elected as Warwick District Council’s representative for Radford Semele in May 2023, winning the seat by 37 votes from the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Conservative group leader Councillor Andrew Day (Bishop’s Tachbrook) noted that the Greens, who became the biggest party in the district and took power from the Tories through a coalition with Labour in May 2023, had finished fourth in that seat.

He argued Cllr Davidson had won “at a time when it was not easy to get elected as a Conservative councillor”, challenging her to go back to the ballot box.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “In fairness to the residents, if Becky really feels this way she should call a by-election and give them an opportunity to express their view on this.

“We would contest that vigorously, as I am sure the other parties like the Lib Dems would.

“If she has got an interest in democracy, and particularly if the leader of the council (Councillor Ian Davison, Green, Leamington Brunswick) has, then there should be a by-election. People should be given that choice.”

Cllr Davidson scotched that suggestion.

“I am a resident of Radford Semele and the issues in the area affect me as well, which is why I am so proactive in the area,” she said.

“People said they would vote for me because I was a local resident, not because of the party. I feel very passionately that people have voted for me.

"I put out a letter when I was elected saying I would represent everyone regardless of who they vote for – I only won by 37 votes so there were a lot of people who didn’t vote for me.

“The situation is still the same now. Switching parties does not mean I am not representing my village, I feel very passionate about doing that, being a councillor and being a young woman in politics. I don’t want to give that up.”

That stance was supported by Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick), the deputy leader of the district’s Green group and the council’s portfolio holder for resources.

“We live in a democratic system where we vote for the person, not the party,” he said.

“When we speak to residents, they often say that while they might vote for a party at national level, when it comes to local matters they vote for people who they feel are best for their area.

“That was what Becky said when she joined the Greens, by doing that she felt she could best achieve that. We are very pleased to welcome her into the group.

“She has been absolutely up front with her residents, sending a letter to every household explaining it and she has had lots of positive feedback. She will continue to work hard and stand up for Radford Semele.”

Cllr Day said his party had been “really saddened” by the move and that he had found out through Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Alan Boad (Leamington Lillington) contacting him “out of courtesy”. He said Cllr Davidson spoke to him about it "minutes" before the announcement went out.

Cllr Davidson put that down to not being able to reach Cllr Day at the time and miscommunication in between, saying she informed deputy leader of the Conservative group Councillor Richard Hales (Kenilworth Abbey & Arden) before anyone else apart from those who needed to know within the Green Party.

Cllr Day described Cllr Davidson as “a nice person” who is “able, articulate and does the work”, adding there had been no fall out or local issues raised in her reasons for switching.

“Becky and I get on really well, I didn’t see this coming at all,” he said.

“We did our best to support her so it surprised me, it really did. I did my best to support and encourage her, help with questions at committees, those types of things.

“In a way it doesn’t surprise me. They (the Greens) are the administration, they can probably offer a bit more. Being in opposition isn’t much fun, I get that, but the pendulum does swing.

“She said she could not deal with the national politics. I was surprised it came this late in the day because the issues within the Conservative party were well vented before the general election. If she was feeling that strongly, she took her time coming to the decision.

“When someone says they are going, they are going. I have always taken the view that if someone has taken a decision, it is too late to turn it.

“I have had my difficulties with national politics and I am sure my Labour colleagues at Warwick District Council are in a similar situation. That doesn’t mean you don’t focus on what can be delivered locally.”