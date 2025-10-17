Warwickshire County Council: Confusion over plans to cut home-to-school transport - which could affect over 1,000 children

Councillors overseeing home-to-school transport cuts that could affect more than 1,000 Warwickshire children “aren’t clear” on what is happening.

That was the assertion of a rival politician left baffled by mixed messaging over Warwickshire County Council’s proposed changes to its home-to-school transport policy.

It is one of four essential services that has suffered from ballooning costs in recent years with a £17.2 million spend in 2018-19 more than doubling to a £46.6 million budget for this financial year.

In a bid to bring that down, the council wants to make “significant changes” to align current eligibility rights with national rules, getting rid of many non-statutory elements – cases where providing or funding school transport is not legally obliged.

They include the withdrawal of automatic funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to get to specialised nursery places, a greater onus on post-16 SEND learners to utilise other options ahead of council-funded transport, while independent travel training “will be encouraged” for SEND pupils from year nine.

Another change will see more stringent assessments on walking routes currently deemed unsafe with a lack of streetlighting no longer automatically triggering eligibility for transport or funding.

Overall, the council expects up to 1,100 children and up to 300 post-16 learners to be affected by plans scheduled to start from September 2026 and fully rolled out by September 2027. The specialist nursery element is expected to affect less than five children per year.

The cabinet – the Reform UK panel of councillors in charge of major service areas – this week approved going out to public consultation on the proposals with leader Councillor George Finch (Bedworth Central) describing the rising costs as “shocking” but vowing to stand by SEND children.

“They will be the ones we put at the forefront of this,” he said.

Deputy: Parents must be 'more responsible'

Deputy leader and finance lead Councillor Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) went further, insisting that arrangements for the 7,600 children without education, health and care plans (EHCPs) required a “big-style” review.

“I think there is a lot of money being wasted on taxis and parents being paid to actually go to take their kids to school, it has to be reviewed,” he said.

“We have to look through this properly, get these costs down and make sure parents are more responsible (with) taking their kids to school that can take them to school.”

Confusion

Councillor Jennifer McAllister (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) started by questioning whether the cabinet had “made up your minds already” and confusion kicked in when she asked about axing transport to specialist nurseries.

“You’ve just said you want to protect SEND children yet you propose to remove nursery-age transport provision,” said Cllr McAllister.

“It only affects fewer than five children so why are you doing it if you want to protect SEND children? Early years are really important for children to develop social skills and if it is fewer than five, how much is that costing?”

Cllr Finch referred to this being a consultation with no final decisions made but not the rationale on that part, something Cllr McAllister continued to probe.

“You’ve put it in as something you want to consult on, you’re putting forward the idea that you want to remove it,” she said.

“Is it because it is costing a lot? Is it because it is non-statutory? I just wonder why you have put that in and not left it out of the consultation, saying ‘we are not going to be doing this’.

Portfolio holder for transport and planning Councillor Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter) then intervened and appeared to commit to maintaining that element.

“We will actually take them out of the system and deal with it differently, outside of their package of care,” said Cllr Warren.

“What we don’t want to do is open the gates for all nursery children which is where you will typically find these things can go, so we can manage the very limited amount of children that we have with SEND under the age of five and put it out to make sure we are not funding all children of nursery age, I think that is what we are pre-empting.

“Nobody will fall through the gaps but it makes sense to take it out at this stage because it is in there.”

Currently, SEND children in Warwickshire who have an approved place at and attend their nearest appropriate specialist nursery are eligible for free transport from the age of three.

The new policy does not include this with a council document stating that policy is “out of date with the working practices”, advocating its removal due to the “cohort being small and it not being a statutory requirement”.

Cllr Finch followed up by saying: “We were talking about this before and the number one thing that kept popping up was how we protect those children with disabilities who genuinely need that support and care.

“That’s what we’re here to do, we’re not ignoring that and that will go through every part of decision making.

“A lot of people in the community understand this (overall transport provision) is needed but it is not sustainable with the economics, we have to look at a way of making it efficient, maybe looking through the taxi companies – I think that is a big thing we need to start looking at next.”

Cllr McAllister moved on at that point but commented: “I don’t know whether that has clarified or confused things.”

'You aren't clear'

Her next question was on whether four-year-olds put into optional reception places would be eligible for transport or funding with statutory obligations on councils not kicking in until the age of five.

Cllr Warren replied: “Any child under the age of five will get SEND provision for transport but it will be dealt with at the admissions level at school. We will put it in another part of the equation.

“If they fit the right criteria for home to school transport they will get it, regardless of their age.”

Cllr McAllister clarified she had been talking about children in reception and said: “I’m still not clear on the answer to that.”

After more toing and froing, she added: “If you are going out to consultation, people need to know what they are being consulted on.

“I am trying to work with you, I’m telling you these things aren’t clear. You’re not clear about it, how is anyone else going to be clear about it?”

Cllr Finch replied: “I completely get your point but it is 10,000 children, 2,500 of those have SEND, 7,500 don’t. It has gone from £16 million to £50 million in the space of four years.

“I don’t even want to calculate how much it will go up by in the next four years and that is why we are stepping in to make sure there are efficiencies and the right reform is made to support everyone going forward, and councils.

“It is not sustainable and councils across the country are going to be affected by this. It is going to smack them round the face when it does come.”

Have your say

The public consultation is scheduled to start “from the beginning of November 2025” and ends in December. Feedback will be collated to inform the cabinet’s consideration of the matter in summer 2026.

Once started, responses can be submitted via email to: [email protected] or by sending a written response to Transport Delivery (consultation), Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SP.

An online survey is also scheduled to be posted on the council’s consultation platform: ask.warwickshire.gov.uk