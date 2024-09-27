Warwickshire County Council: Devolution deal set to change how £10 million pot of funding is spent

Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe.

The leader of Warwickshire County Council hinted at changes to how a £10 million-plus pot of government funding is to be distributed once the authority takes control of it.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is currently handled by Warwickshire’s five district and borough councils but as part of the county’s new level two devolution deal, it will take over once the new funding round kicks in from April 2025.

A domestic replacement for EU funding after Brexit, the UKSPF was designed to support the levelling up agenda with the money targeted at building pride in places and increasing the life chances of the people in those communities.

The councils involved are tasked with judging where and how to use the funds within the criteria as well as monitoring to ensure outcomes get delivered.

Areas of focus include boosting productivity, pay and jobs to improve living standards, improve public services and supporting initiatives that restore a sense of community, particularly in places where it has been lost.

In other areas, the fund is run by combined authorities with a directly elected mayor and unitary authorities where a single council deals with all services rather than being spread across two tiers of local government.

Districts and boroughs take the lead in two-tier areas with no elected mayor like Warwickshire.

The change will see those decisions taken at Shire Hall and with such a broad range of potential causes to aid, there is the potential for change based on the priorities of county council compared with its districts and boroughs – four of which changed political leadership outright in their most recent local elections.

County leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We will work closely with our districts and boroughs on the value it has been giving, outcome based, ensuring that we don’t lose the good but gain the better.”

Asked if she anticipated any pushback, Cllr Seccombe said the matter had been discussed for some time.

“We have been having regular meetings on devolution with the districts and boroughs for the best part of a year now,” she continued.

“The contracts currently in place now won’t change so it gives us plenty of time to talk through their thinking behind those contracts, what they are getting out of it and for us to shape things, potentially with them or to put forward alternative ideas should they be more productive.”