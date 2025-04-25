Warwickshire County Council elections: Q&A with Green Party

The Warwickshire County Council elections will be taking place on Thursday, May 1.

With the Warwickshire County Council elections taking place on Thursday, May 1, the Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to each of the political parties vying for power at Shire Hall about why they should gain your vote.

Green Party leader and current Leamington Brunswick councillor Jonathan Chilvers presents his party’s priorities for the upcoming ballots.

What are your policy priorities?

Firstly, we want to invest in shorter journeys to school, leisure and work, to make them safer and more enjoyable.

In recent years, the Conservatives have prioritised a small number of large road projects with dubious economic benefit. The ‘Bridge to Nowhere’ in Kenilworth, currently £16 million over budget, is the prime example. We want to redirect that kind of money into making journeys to school safer for children.

Secondly, we want to invest in preventative services to support children, families and young people. They have been so badly cut over the past decade and if we can get support to families in the first three years of a child’s life, meaning that they don’t need the same level of intervention or support later on, it is good for the families and the council in terms of saving money.

Investment in youth services is also really important and we recently managed to stop the Conservatives from cutting £95,000 from youth clubs which would have meant up to 20 clubs closing. That leads into the third priority, which is making sure we invest in wider services that help those preventative services.

We managed to stop the library cuts recently. If they help to reduce isolation and an older person does not end up needing greater support later on then that is best for everyone.

The council has well documented financial pressures – how will your party fund its ambitions?

On transport, we don’t think more money is needed, the money just needs to be better directed.

On the preventative services, we think that investment early on and up front will save the council money down the line. It is investing to save.

Cutting preventative services is a false economy so again, it is about using those resources more effectively and prudently.

What does a vote for your party represent?

A vote for a Green is a vote for someone who will work, stand up and fight for your area.

If you look at Green councillors at all levels, that is what people say has happened. We have stood up on the local plan and consistently fought to protect the countryside.

We work at these things all year round, not just at the last minute when it is election time, and we also like to do politics differently.

We listen first and work with others where we can to find practical and positive solutions, getting people around the table while also not being afraid to stand up when we see something that is not being done well.

What would success look like for your party?

We are looking to double our number of seats on the county council (currently three) and represent people so that they feel a connection to local politics and that their voice is being heard.

We want people to feel that when they come to their local councillor, they have someone who is on their side and fighting for them.