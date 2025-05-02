Warwickshire County Council elections: Reform are big winners but no ruling majority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reform UK has made big gains in the Warwickshire County Council election but has fallen short of the 29 seats needed for a majority.

Reform won 23 of the 57 seats available to become the biggest party on the county council – all of which were gains for the new party.

The Liberal Democrats have the second largest number of seats on the authority having won 14 and gaining nine.

The Conservatives, who had a strong majority before the election holding 41 of the 57 seats, are now the third largest party on the council winning nine seats and having suffered the loss of 32.

The 2025 Election Results for Warwickshire. Courtesy of Warwickshire County Council.

The Green Party made a gain of four seats, winning seven.

Labour won just three seats losing three.

Judith Falp, of the Whitnash Residents Association held her the seat in Whitnash with 939 votes - 500 more than Reform.

Conservative Izzi Seccombe, who has led the council for almost 12 years, lost her seat in Stour & the Vale to the Liberal Democrat, David Curtis.

Twenty of the authority’s 57 previously sitting councillors stepped down for this election.

Warwick and Leamington Labour MP Matt Western was at the count in Stoneleigh.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Western said the atmosphere felt “a bit like 2016” referring to the Brexit vote and the surge seen with Reform UK.

More to follow.