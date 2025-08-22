Warwickshire County Council found to be at fault for ‘causing injustice’ when handling SEND child’s educational needs

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council.

Warwickshire County Council was found to be at fault for ‘causing injustice’ when it came to the handling of a SEND child’s educational needs.

A report was issued by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman after a Warwickshire parent contacted them about the council’s education and children’s services.

In the report, the parent was referred to as ‘Mrs X’ and the child as ‘Y’.

The Ombudsman said: “Mrs X complained about the council’s decision to not treat Y’s Education, Health and Care (EHC) plan review as a key-stage phase transfer review.

"She also complained about the council’s complaint handling. She says the lack of a review frustrated her appeal rights, which has consequently left her son without provision and has caused stress.”

What this means

The Ombudsman report explains that a child may have an EHC plan when they have special educational needs (SEND).

The plan looks at the child’s needs, the education provision needed and the type of placement the child would get.

In terms of a transfer review, the report adds “a council must review and amend an EHC plan in enough time before a child or young person moves between key phases of education. This allows planning for and, where necessary, commissioning of support and provision at the new institution.”

A key phase can include a change from primary school to a secondary school.

Ombudsman findings

The Ombudsman said it found the council at fault and that this had caused “injustice to the complainant”.

It also recommended that the council should issue an apology as well as paying Mrs X £300 for “the frustration and distress caused by the delay in issuing Y’s EHC plan and the resulting delay in Mrs X accessing her appeal rights”.

The Ombudsman also said the council should “issue guidance to staff advising that, irrespective of a child not changing educational establishment, councils must review a child’s EHC plan in line with the statutory guidelines when a child is changing a phase of education.”

The council’s response

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “We acknowledge the findings of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman regarding the statutory responsibilities of councils to review Education, Health and Care plans during key stage transfers, regardless of whether a child is changing school setting.

“We sincerely apologise to the family affected in this case for the frustration and distress caused by the transfer review meeting not taking place.

“In line with the Ombudsman’s recommendations, we have issued updated guidance to all relevant staff, reviewed and strengthened our internal processes and committed to on-going training and quality assurance.

“We recognise that similar practices may exist across other local authorities, and we welcome the clarity provided by the Ombudsman’s public information notice. It reinforces the importance of consistent practice across the sector.

“We are fully committed to learning from this case and from all opportunities for reflection and improvement to enhance the quality of our services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

"We will continue to work closely with families, schools, and partners to ensure that every child receives the support they need to thrive.”

The report notice can be seen on the Public Notices Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/statutory/68906a79e8bfd9bc6243cf9e

To view the full report go to: https://www.lgo.org.uk/decisions/education/special-educational-needs/24-006-216