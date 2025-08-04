Warwickshire County Council: Golby blasts critics as he quits cabinet on health grounds

New leader George Finch stood by the bulk of Warwickshire County Council’s existing cabinet but the single change brought with it a blistering attack on political rivals.

Councillor Nigel Golby (Reform UK, Stockingford) stood down as the elected official in charge of transport and planning citing health problems. He will be replaced by Councillor Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter).

The only other difference sees existing portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) become deputy leader to Cllr Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central), a role the new leader had held under predecessor Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough).

Cllr Howard stepped back from the leadership after 41 days in the post on health grounds but retains his place on the cabinet – the panel of Reform UK councillors in charge of major service areas – by continuing political leadership of the county’s economy.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

Cllr Golby was not present but had his pointed exit speech read out by Cllr Finch.

He said: “Shortly after stepping into the role of portfolio holder I became unwell, leading to me having almost two months off work under medical supervision.

“I made the responsible decision to step aside from cabinet.

"I wasn’t prepared to do the job half-heartedly, nor was I willing to compromise my health just to appease people who clearly value headlines over human decency.

“I had hoped to deal with this as a private and personal matter, which it is, and I am still receiving ongoing treatment.

"Unfortunately, I have been left with little choice but to reveal deeply personal information in order to stem the clickbait press articles and sensationalist running commentary by current and former councillors and their political lapdogs.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from the Reform leadership and my fellow cabinet colleagues who quietly stepped in to backfill when I was too ill to attend meetings without disclosing why.

“I would finally like to make clear that I am happy to help the new portfolio holder where I can. She has my full support.”

Not appointed by Cllr Howard until June 10, questions were raised over Cllr Golby’s absence from public-facing meetings at which he was due to make or vote on decisions.

He attended the first meeting of full council on Friday, May 16, and was next seen at the next meeting of full council on Tuesday, July 22 – six weeks after his cabinet appointment – which saw all 22 Reform UK councillors, plus an independent who openly supports Reform, turn out to vote in the new leader.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reached out to Cllr Golby via email on July 15 and subsequently contacted Warwickshire County Council’s communications department to seek clarity on his absences.

Cllr Golby was then approached in person at the July 22 meeting but declined to discuss the matter. Later that day, he was criticised by political rivals for leaving prior to the 40 minutes dedicated to questions to the leader and portfolio holders.

Responding to those questions, Cllr Finch said: “I don’t believe you understand the reasons why the portfolio holder has had to go today. That’s not for me to say.

“Yes, I will be speaking to him. He has been on top of his brief, answering emails, looking into all possible directions that we want him to.”

The reason did not gain much sympathy from the Liberal Democrats.

A statement from group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) did not address Cllr Golby's statement, instead focusing on concerns related to the department.

It read: "Transport and planning is one of the biggest and most important budget areas at the county council, so replacing the portfolio holder within just a few weeks of his appointment is not good news.

"Every day, residents, visitors, businesses and community groups in Warwickshire depend on the competency of the decisions made by the transport and planning portfolio holder.

"Maintaining our roads and pavements, encouraging use of our footpaths and cycle routes and enabling even more use of buses and trains are things that impact everyone in the county on a daily basis.

"Why was there no statement from the Reform UK leadership to show that they understood the importance and scale of these services?

"Why, after being in power now for three months, was there no statement about Reform's plans to address the challenges of delivering value for money on our highways maintenance contract and highways capital projects?

"Why was absolutely nothing said today about encouraging more active and sustainable forms of travel, such as cycling, or on improving the reliability and frequency of bus and train services in Warwickshire?

"Does Reform UK have a vision and a plan for transport and planning in the county?

"Today's silence suggests they don't.

"Warwickshire is a place that's on the move.

"Residents, businesses, visitors and communities deserve better than they're currently getting from Reform UK."

As well as being leader, Cllr Finch will oversee children and families with Councillor Mike Bannister (Nuneaton Abbey) in charge of customer and localities.

Environment, heritage and culture remains Councillor Darren Cheshire's (Nuneaton East) area with adult social care and health still in the hands of Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko (Earl Craven).

Councillor Wayne Briggs (Arbury) still leads on education and Councillor Dale Bridgewater (Camp Hill) continues to handle fire and rescue and community safety.