Warwickshire County Council leader confirms bid for unitary and to delay 2025 elections

Warwickshire County Council leader Izzi Seccombe

Leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe has confirmed Warwickshire County Council will apply to delay May’s elections in order to form a new single authority in 2027.

The move would see the current six county, district and borough councils in Warwickshire abolished to form one new authority that takes care of all the services currently dealt with across two levels.

It comes on the back of the government formally inviting expressions of interest for local government reorganisation, something that has never been far from the agenda in Warwickshire in recent years.

To facilitate that, the government will also consider allowing county council elections scheduled for May 2025 to be postponed by a year for those in the first tranche to deliver unitary plans.

Applying for that is a politically-led decision, one that Cllr Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) confirmed Warwickshire would be seeking.

How it works

Cllr Seccombe confirmed Warwickshire would be seeking a unitary authority – a new single council – based on the county’s current borders and that it would be leader and cabinet-led, so not a mayoral authority like those seen in the West Midlands or Greater Manchester.

The government will sift through all expressions of interest, which must be filed by January 10, and decide which areas go in which waves.

Being in the first wave would likely see Warwickshire's elections take place in May 2026 for the new unitary council. That then acts as a ‘shadow’ authority to the six councils already in place for a 12-month period, the new body taking control from April 2027.

If the government places Warwickshire in the second tranche, elections are likely to take place as planned in May 2025 with the rest of the timescales put back by one year across the board, meaning the new unitary would kick in from April 2028.

Why Warwickshire wants to go now

Cllr Seccombe told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the issue had been on the agenda since plans for a South Warwickshire council – covering the districts of Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon – were mooted.

That led to the county researching a “case for change” which was built and has been adapted and registered with ministers ever since.

While she has had no meetings with the new government on this, Cllr Seccombe believes Warwickshire is, and is seen to be, “ready to go”.

“It is very clear that the devolution deal we have been given, and probably the case for change that we have previously submitted, has in a way pushed us to the fore – they would probably see us as one of the easier options,” she said.

“With that being the case, I think there is an expectation from the government that we would put that forward.

“The other part is about what we all want Warwickshire to look like. We don’t want this done to us, we want to be able to shape it ourselves.

“We know it is the government’s intention (to bring in reorganisation), I don’t know whether a model may come in that they can lift and shift everywhere. I would much rather we have the ability to shape it.”

She also noted how growing financial pressures – Warwickshire County Council has implemented stringent spending controls this year – are “not going to get easier”.

“Financially, there are enormous savings to be achieved,” added Cllr Seccombe.

“Every year that goes by is more difficult so if it is going to happen, let’s be proactive in making it work and realise some of those benefits for our residents.

“I believe firmly in our universal services. Every time demand goes up for those demand-led services (special educational needs, social care and home-to-school transport), it means we have to squeeze those universal services and I am not happy about that.”

The case for change

As things stand the county handles things like roads, education and social care while five separate district or borough councils tackle things like bins, housing, environmental health and council tax collection, acting at a more local level.

The arguments for one authority are based around cost saving and simpler processes for residents, particularly in areas like planning where the work of both levels of council cross over.

On the flip side, there are concerns about areas being properly represented and smaller day-to-day services slipping down the priority list behind bigger, costlier demand-led areas.

“I think there is value in trying to rationalise some of the bureaucracy we currently have,” argues Cllr Seccombe.

“Most people don’t necessarily know which council does what. This would simplify the situation, they would pick up the phone to one council.

“I have spoken to many councils that have gone down this route, many people who have been leaders of what were districts, who manned the barricades before reorganisation but now say it is the best thing that has happened – more efficient decisions, people better understanding the work of the council and making it easier for partners to work with.

“It is undoubtedly a challenge for some staff but we will still need to deliver services. We will still need the staff of all councils to deliver, just not necessarily all of the bureaucracy and management.”

She also stressed that it would be a new authority, not a takeover by those already in place at Shire Hall.

“This is not Warwickshire becoming a big council, this would be a new council,” Cllr Seccombe continued.

“Warwickshire County Council will be gone, as will the districts, the new council will be a phoenix that emerges.

“There is no assumption that the current crop of councillors or officers are the ones that will take over. We are all under threat and the people who are closely involved will obviously feel anxious.

“I believe in this and have always believed in it, there is no surprise there because I know how the finances are.

“We are all duty bound to shape the future. There was a time when there was great fondness for rural district councils – Alcester, Shipston, Henley for example. There was a lot said (when they were lost) but I don’t see people missing them now, we don’t see a lot of people saying they wish they had their old councils back in Buckinghamshire or Somerset.”

Area committees

One of the hot topics surrounds the prospect of certain areas being lost or neglected, something Cllr Seccombe believes can be headed off through area committees.

She stressed it was only her view but backed the case for local voices to be heard.

“It is for us to make sense of all of this and to make it matter for our residents,” she said.

“I am a big believer in communities and the variety that we have in Warwickshire – I don’t want one Warwickshire to look the same in every part, we are a patchwork quilt of difference and I like that.

“In my mind, I would say we would retain area planning committees and area committees which might have the ability to look at things like the health offer in certain locations, or how education is performing.

“That could be far more relevant than some of the committees that do scrutiny for the whole of Warwickshire. You can knuckle down and get a real feel for what your community is looking like.”

Delayed elections

There has already been dismay from political rivals on the prospect of the Conservatives remaining in power for more than four years but Cllr Seccombe argued it was a necessary and standard part of the process of moving to a unitary council.

“I believe in democracy but there has been precedent set with other authorities,” she said.

“It has happened before and I am sure it will happen again, including with others that this is offered to who will take it. Change happens.”