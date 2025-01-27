Warwickshire County Council leader to attend district meeting on unitary proposals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The political leader driving a move towards one new council to run services across all of Warwickshire is to attend a public meeting of Warwick District Council this week.

Warwickshire County Council leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale) has made the political decision to request that the six current county, district and borough councils on the patch are disbanded to form a new county-wide entity in the quickest possible timescale.

If accepted into the government’s first tranche of local government reorganisation, May’s local elections would likely be put back by a year with those voted in during 2026 forming an authority that would shadow the current six councils before taking full charge from April 2027.

If Warwickshire does not make the cut, it is likely that each of those timescales would be put back by a year with the current crop of county councillors facing ballots this year as planned.

Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe. Picture supplied.

Cllr Seccombe, who has confirmed she will be present on Thursday, advocates moving quickly in order to allow Warwickshire to shape its own destiny, to act on changes that have been in the pipeline for some years and to save money on running elections for a body likely to be disbanded by 2028 either way.

Opponents say the process is being rushed and not thought through, citing a lack of consultation with surrounding areas or exploration of alternatives such as two unitary councils for the north and south of Warwickshire, or linking up with other areas.

There have also been accusations that the Conservative group in charge at the county council is seeking to avoid elections and hold on for another two years.

And in December, the leaders of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Stratford District Council and Warwick District Council – all of whom belong to different political parties – issued a joint statement railing against Warwickshire County Council’s application.

Warwick District Council says the aim of the meeting, being held on Thursday, January 30, from 6pm at Shire Hall, Warwick, “is to bring everyone together to share their understanding and aspirations” on the back of the government's push for streamlined council services.

The district’s statement added: “The county council and neighbouring district and borough councils have since shared their separate responses to it but have not collaborated in an open forum.”

It confirmed that the minister for local government and English devolution Jim McMahon MP (Lab, Oldham West, Chadderton & Royton), both MPs covering the district of Warwick Matt Western (Lab) and Sir Jeremy Wright (Con), Cllr Seccombe, the leaders of all of Warwickshire’s district and boroughs and representatives from town and parish councils had all been invited alongside opening the doors to the public.

Public attendance will be “on a first come first served basis” with up to ten public speakers allowed.

Those who wish to address the meeting must register to do so by 12 noon on Wednesday, January 29.

If more than ten applications are received, the speakers will be drawn from a ballot with registered parties notified on Wednesday.

To register, email [email protected] or call 01926 456114.