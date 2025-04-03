Warwickshire County Council: More than a third of current councillors are not standing in coming election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than a third of Warwickshire’s county councillors are not standing for re-election this year including four members of the cabinet.

Candidates for the 57 seats show that no fewer than 20 of the current crop will be standing down this time with almost half of the cabinet, the panel of political leads on major service areas which takes most decisions, making way.

Deputy leader and the county’s political leader on finance and property Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), education lead Kam Kaur (Con, Bilton & Hillside) and adult social care and health lead Margaret Bell (Con, Hartshill & Mancetter) and climate change lead Heather Timms (Con, Earl Craven) are not contesting their seats.

The ruling Conservative group has 42 councillors as things stand with 17 of them not standing this time.

From the Stratford district patch, Piers Daniell (Alcester), Ian Shenton (Arden) and Daren Pemberton (Bidford & Welford) make way while the long-serving John Cooke (Lapworth & West Kenilworth) and Parminder Singh Birdi (Warwick South) step back from contention in Warwick district.

Cllr Bell is the only current North Warwickshire Tory not standing, while Jill Simpson-Vince (Brownsover & Coton) joins a trio of Rugby-based cabinet members in not going for another four years.

The biggest churn is seen in Nuneaton & Bedworth with Clare Golby (Arbury), Bhagwant Singh Pandher (Bedworth East), Jeff Morgan (Bulkington & Whitestone), Brett Beetham (Camp Hill), Mandy Tromans (Galley Common), Jack Kennaugh (Stockingford) and Rob Tromans (Weddington) walking away from Shire Hall duties.

Liberal Democrat stalwarts Bill Gifford (Leamington Milverton) and Jenny Fradgley (Stratford West) and Labour’s Jackie D’Arcy (Warwick North) are the only members from opposition parties not standing. Full lists of all the candidates can be found on the elections sections of the five district and borough council websites. North Warwickshire – northwarks.gov.uk/elections-voting/elections-2-may-2024 Nuneaton & Bedworth – nuneatonandbedworth.gov.uk/elections-voting/county-council-elections-2025 Rugby – rugby.gov.uk/w/warwickshire-county-council-elections-2025 Warwick – warwickdc.gov.uk/downloads/file/8861/statement_of_persons_nominated_-_election_of_county_councillors Stratford-on-Avon – stratford.gov.uk/council-democracy/elections--general.cfm