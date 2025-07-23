Warwickshire County Council: new leader says political rivals are "finished" after Reform UK retain power

Warwickshire County Council's new leader George Finch gives his first speech outside the authority's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick. Credit: Andy Mitchell.

The new leader of Warwickshire County Council described Liberal and Conservative rivals as “finished” in his first address after Reform UK clung to power

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) addressed assembled media on the steps of Shire Hall after taking the top job by the slimmest of margins – the chair’s casting vote after a 23-all draw with Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) – but declined to field any questions that followed.

However, his portfolio holder for finance and property Councillor Stephen Shaw (Reform UK, Polesworth) confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that, as expected, Reform UK will continue as a minority administration and not join with forces with any other party in order to operate with a majority.

A tense battle for the leadership saw Reform return to power courtesy of the nine Conservative councillors choosing not to back either candidate in the third and final ballot and two councillors not being present, bringing down the amount of votes required to gain a majority of those who did vote decisively.

Reform’s 23 votes came from their 22 councillors plus one independent Councillor Luke Shingler (Galley Common) who originally planned to stand for Reform before discovering he could not be aligned to a political group due to the nature of his work.

Cllr Roodhouse was backed by the Lib Dems, Green Party and Labour but the casting and decisive ‘24th vote’ went to the chair of the council Councillor Ed Harris (Reform UK, Baddesley and Dordon) who added to his initial vote for his party’s candidate.

During a break from the meeting of full council, Cllr Finch gave a speech that lasted less than two minutes in which he highlighted plans to prioritise highways and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

"I am delighted to be elected leader of Warwickshire County Council,” he said.

“The people of Warwickshire spoke on May 1, electing 22 Reform councillors. We are committed with honesty, integrity and respect to the residents to ensure that the people of Warwickshire have the best future, and to ensure that the people have the best way forward.

"Today, Warwickshire County Council has elected a new leader. In the past two months we have been implementing the Warwickshire road renewal plan which will save money and ensure that the people of Warwickshire have the best route forward with potholes and road repairs.

"Today, we also found that there is a SEND crisis in Warwickshire.

"There is an £87 million deficit in Warwickshire County Council and next year it will increase to £187 million.

" We have to find an innovative and fresh way to move forward and that is what the people elected.

“The Lib Dems and the Conservatives are finished, Reform are in and will create fresh, innovative change for the people of Warwickshire.

"I have a sister with SEND and I understand the sticking points that families experience, and I say to you today that we will not be looking at it with a sticking plaster approach which has been done by the Labour government and other councils across the country.

"We will be looking at this for a deep-rooted solution and we will do what's best for the people of Warwickshire."

Journalists asked about his age, life experience and whether he should be spending taxpayers’ money on political assistants but he said he would not be taking questions and headed back in for the rest of the meeting.

As permanent leader, Cllr Finch now has outright discretion to form his cabinet – the panel of councillors tasked with political responsibility for major service areas – and it remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the one appointed by his predecessor Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough).

One change is inevitable with a new deputy leader required, a post Cllr Finch had held until Cllr Howard stepped down citing health concerns.