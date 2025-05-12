Warwickshire County Council: Reform UK urged to break silence - rivals 'don’t know who we are talking to'

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

Reform UK’s contingent of Warwickshire councillors has been challenged to set out their intentions with the formation of a new council due this week.

The party swept from no representation on Warwickshire County Council to 22 seats in the local elections at the start of this month – it was 23 but Councillor Luke Shingler (Galley Common) is temporarily standing as an independent due to the nature of his work.

It means Reform is the biggest party at Shire Hall but for any group to take outright control, it needs 29 of the 57 council seats – a majority that prevents other parties clubbing together to gun down policies or decisions.

Councils can run with minority administrations – less seats than a majority – but usually there is a coalition, a pact with another party to get a majority between them, or a confidence and supply arrangement where they stop short of a formal bond but agree to vote together to get things done.

Without that, Reform could put itself forward as the party to take control but may well get voted against by a greater number of councillors from other groups.

In order to thrash these things out, group leaders tend to discuss what compromises and concessions they are prepared to make, and which of their policies may be prioritised.

The problem is that existing parties – the Liberal Democrats on 14 seats, the Green Party on seven and Labour on three – say they still don’t know who the leader of Reform is. Conservative councillors were unavailable for comment but it is understood they don't know either.

Reform is understood to be settling who will lead the group on Monday (May 12) but with potentially sensitive talks still to be had with political rivals, Friday’s first meeting of the new council (May 16) is looming large.

Green group leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) said: “Reform got 30 per cent of the vote across all of Warwickshire and if they want to form an administration they are going to need to find people to work with. As the largest party, the ball is in their court.

“Rather surprisingly, we have had no contact at all. The onus is on them to make the first move but I’ve not heard anything.

“They have to try to reach out and find out if anyone is prepared to work with them. That takes time to do, which is why it is surprising that we’ve heard nothing more than a week after the election.”

Asked whether the Greens would do any deals with Reform, Cllr Chilvers said he would need to understand their opening position first.

“It is still too early to say until Reform make their move,” he said.

“For us, it is about our highest priorities that residents tell us are important – shorter, safer and more enjoyable journeys to school, leisure and work, investment in preventative services to support children, families and young people and investment in youth services.

“The situation needs sorting. The council has to work and make decisions on behalf of residents.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) said that as things stood, they would not back any bid from Reform to go it alone but with the caveat that “we don’t know who we are talking to yet”.

“If they come up with ideas and a plan that will really help support families, children, mental health and adult social care then we will consider it,” he continued.

“We will consider whatever comes across the table and will take it issue by issue for now. That’s what has to be done.”

Cllr Roodhouse also stressed the importance of forming the new administration in a timely fashion. “I was elected by the people of the Eastlands division to represent that patch but also to represent Warwickshire County Council,” he said.

“Everyone elected has to come together to do the best for the people of Warwickshire and the areas we represent. The only way we can do that is to get on with the business of the local authority sensibly and efficiently.”

Labour leader Councillor Sarah Feeney (Benn) said discussions had yet to be held within her group, adding that any deals would have to be run by the party but considered it “unlikely” that they would join forces with Reform.

Representatives of Reform UK have been approached for comment.