Warwickshire County Council: Stratford's on-demand transport information declared as 'bunkum'

A councillor has accused two local authorities of serving up “bunkum” about a new on demand transport service covering Stratford district.

IndieGo Plus is a Warwickshire County Council-led dial-a-ride service put forward in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Stagecoach.

It replaced the UBUS service that was commissioned by the district.

Since going live, users have found availability limited with a recent statement from the county council acknowledging problems, advocating patience while they are resolved and for users to “consider if they can use public buses as a temporary alternative”.

The IndieGo PLUS bus. Credit: Warwickshire County Council.

Stratford district councillor Duncan Parker (Green, Claverdon & Snitterfield) brought up the matter at the council's budget-setting meeting.

“The IndieGo bus is a really important and brilliant feature, it is really unfortunate that it has loads of teething problems,” he said.

“I hope things are improving now and I will keep abreast of it. In the Green group we would like to drive this further, providing a better and longer service.

“If you go on the Stratford District Council website, it is full of bunkum about this service. You go to the Warwickshire County Council website, it is bunkum, all out of date, incorrect.

“I tried to write about it in my recent newsletter to residents only to find that everything I had gleaned from that site was wrong and I learned this from residents who are using it.

“I called the line to try to book one myself and found that it was bunkum.”

The county's website says that "bookings can be made as early as two weeks before your trip, and as late as an hour before you want to travel" with the caveat that they are "subject to availability, so the earlier you book the better".

Councillor Liz Coles (Lib Dem, Stratford Hathaway), the district’s portfolio holder for housing and customer service, said: “We are working with the officers at the county council on trying to get improvements. There have been some, there are more to go.

“There is a contract in place and we are having a review soon where all of these issues will be raised.”

The Greens had asked to add £50,000 extra funding to the service to extend it beyond its current 7pm finish time and to open it up to older teenagers in rural areas with Cllr Parker keen to "facilitate them not being in front of the Xbox, social media or whatever it is they do, to get them interacting in person"

Cllr Coles said she was not against the idea in principle but was unable to support the budget allocation as it would require a change to the contract.

It was one of a cluster of Green budget amendments that were voted down by the Liberal councillors in charge of the district.