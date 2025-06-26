Will Conservatives back Reform UK to lead again at Warwickshire County Council?

The leader of Warwickshire County Council’s Conservatives says all options are back in play after the sudden resignation of Reform UK’s leader – including proposing a Tory leader.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county’s political picture has been reset with Reform UK leader Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough) standing down after just 41 days on Wednesday, citing health grounds.

It means the authority’s 57 elected councillors will have to vote for a new leader, a process that is due to take place at the next scheduled meeting of full council on Tuesday, July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Reform UK has more council seats – 22 – than any other party, no group commands a majority and will require agreement and votes from political rivals to install Cllr Howard’s successor.

Warwickshire County Council's Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

Once elected, the leader holds day-to-day power and discretion to appoint political leads to all of the council’s major service areas.

Cllr Howard came in courtesy of support from his own party and the Conservatives, the party that lost power following May’s elections.

It was enough despite opposition from the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Labour and begs the question whether the Tories will be prepared to support Reform UK to remain in the driving seat under a new leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that his group was scheduled to meet next week and would consider whatever options are put forward as and when they land. He confirmed he had been informed of Cllr Howard’s resignation on Wednesday but that no further discussions have taken place. “It was a bolt from the blue for us as well, we weren’t expecting it,” he said. “First and foremost, we are desperately sad to hear of Councillor Howard’s health concerns and we wish him a speedy recovery. “No one knows better than the Conservatives the pressures and workload that running Warwickshire County Council brings, we understand that because we did it for long enough. We know it is a tough job. “Perhaps Reform didn’t realise just how tough it would be but ill health is something that can hit anyone at any time. The fact that it has hit him alongside the workload that he has taken on, as Conservatives we just really feel for him on a personal level. “In amongst all the politics there is the human element and that comes first for me and our group.

I have nothing but the utmost sympathy for the guy. “Whether I agree with his politics or he agrees with mine, he was voted in by his area to do a job.

"He has tried but his health has impacted that.” Deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) takes charge on an interim basis and has publicly declared that his party wants to stay in power. It seems likely that any other option would require some form of coalition, or at least confidence and supply arrangement, with the Liberal Democrats holding 14 seats, the Conservatives nine, the Greens seven and Labour three. There are two independents, one of which is committed to voting with Reform having initially intended to stand for the party. The total required to guarantee a majority is 29, meaning the Conservatives are one of the potential kingmakers, particularly for Reform UK with support unlikely to come from elsewhere. Cllr Warwick said: “We will have to see what Reform brings forward. “Warwickshire has to function. My group will have a meeting after the weekend and will discuss things when we know more but it is for Reform to put forward their proposals and for the other parties in Warwickshire to look at them and decide what they are comfortable with.

“We also need to consider what options are brought forward from elsewhere, including from within the Conservative party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether that could mean a Conservative candidate for leader, Cllr Warwick replied: “We would need to consider all options. That is a discussion for the group next week, whether we want to put someone forward.”

Since taking charge, Reform UK has been criticised for the time taken to appoint a cabinet – in particular the role of portfolio holder for transport and planning – as well vacancies being left on the overview and scrutiny panels that started their work this week.

That criticism has been extended to the Conservatives for supporting their leadership but Cllr Warwick insisted he had no regrets.

“The only regret I have is that Councillor Howard has been taken ill, and that’s on a personal basis, not a political one,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think the decision could have been any different that day and no one could have foreseen that the council leader would be hit with a health issue.

“The position laid out back then remains – Reform took 49,000 votes and the largest number of seats.

“The left didn’t coalesce. There were two (other) proposals (for leader), they couldn’t unite with the Greens and Liberals putting someone forward and there was no realistic prospect of them putting together anything remotely stable.

“Reform is the largest group. By tradition, the largest group gets the option of being the administration and they have to show whether or not they can deliver what they have offered the electorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reform has been slow in getting their ducks in a row but they are brand new to politics.

"They had the majority and we had to respect the democratic process.

“Now it is for my group to make a decision on what has happened and what we think would be best for Warwickshire.

"Whatever that looks like, it will be with the best interests of the residents in mind.”